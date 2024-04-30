X employee who slept on floor in viral pic gets top Meta job a year after being laid off by Elon Musk

A former X employee, who was part of layoffs by Elon Musk, and whose picture of sleeping on the floor inside the company headquarters went viral, has joined Meta. She has taken up the role of Messenger’s Director of Product. Esther Crawford has joined Meta's Messenger team as its Director of Product. (Instagram/@esthercrawford)

Esther Crawford shared an update on his job on her social media accounts. “I’ve joined the Messenger team at Meta as a Director of Product,” wrote Crawford in an Instagram post.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Interestingly, she was X’s director of product management for over two years before she was laid off in February 2023.

She added, “I’m thrilled to get to work with an incredible team focused on 0-1 initiatives within the app!”

Crawford has revealed the reason for her decision to join Meta. She explained“Although I considered a lot of great options, Meta was my top choice because I am obsessed with how humans connect through technology — and no other company has a bigger scale of impact in that space than Meta, which connects nearly 4B people (half of humanity).”

She also listed two reasons that she found “compelling” about Meta. One was the “exceptional quality of the people” working at the company and the other was “Mark Zuckerberg’s vision and intensity”. She added that Zuckerberg made the company “more efficient” and “less bureaucratic” and that she wants to “move fast and ship awesome products”.

“It’s definitely a special time to be here because the company is in a unique position to create the next gen of social experiences while democratizing free access to AI within the family of apps and through what developers build on top of Llama 3 (the latest open-source LLM),” Crawford further added.

Check out the entire post here:

Crawford’s post about her work update on her social media accounts blew up, and many “congratulated” her for her new role. “They've caught a winner! They are extremely lucky to have such a talented individual. Good luck on your new journey!” said an individual.

Another added, “Congrats! I'm looking forward to seeing what you come up with!”

“Looking forward to seeing and learning more about what comes from Messenger,” expressed a third.

A few even shared some suggestions related to Messenger, with one saying, “At what point can our Messenger be linked directly to WhatsApp so we know we’ve received a message. Maybe the only messaging app I don’t see on a recurring basis.”

“Please add a text transcript feature for voice clips. Slack has executed well on this particular feature,” commented another.