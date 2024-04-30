Tesla layoffs: ‘Frustrated’ Elon Musk sacks senior executives in fresh job cuts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sacked company's senior management and laid off hundreds more employees amid falling sales, it was reported. The billionaire is cutting jobs across the company, The Information reported citing an email sent by him to senior executives. Tesla layoffs: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is seen, (Reuters)

This comes as Elon Musk visited China on an unannounced visit which was reportedly focussed on discussing the rollout of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and the data-transfer permissions.

Which senior Tesla executives have been shown the door by Elon Musk?

Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of the electric vehicle maker's Supercharger business and Daniel Ho, head of new products, have been sacked by Tesla, The Information reported. Additionally, Elon Musk said in the email as per the report that he will dismiss everyone who is working for these two senior executives and roughly 500 employees who work in the Supercharger group, The Information said.

What Elon Musk said in his email to the senior executives?

Elon Musk wrote in the email as per the report, "Hopefully these actions are making it clear that we need to be absolutely hard core about headcount and cost reduction. While some on exec staff are taking this seriously, most are not yet doing so."

Which other teams will be affected by the layoffs?

Tesla's public policy team- led by former executive Rohan Patel- will also be dissolved, the report claimed.

What about other layoffs at Tesla?

Earlier this month, Tesla ordered layoffs of more than 10% of its global workforce amid falling sales and an intensifying price war for electric vehicles (EVs). Two senior leaders, battery development chief Drew Baglino and Rohan Patel also announced that they were leaving the company.