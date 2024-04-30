HSBC CEO Noel Quinn to retire unexpectedly: Who is he and what the bank said

Banking giant HSBC said Tuesday that chief executive Noel Quinn would retire after overseeing a "successful transformation" of the firm and record profits during almost five years in charge. HSBC CEO Noel Quinn attends the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain.(Reuters)

The surprise news came as the lender reported that pre-tax profits in the first quarter fell by $200 million to $12.7 billion, while announcing a share buy-back.

"During his tenure, HSBC has delivered record profits and the strongest returns in over a decade," it announced in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.

"He has successfully simplified and focused the bank, most recently with the sale of the Canada and Argentina operations and built a leading position on sustainability."

The profit reflected a $4.8 billion gain after HSBC completed the sale of its Canada business, partly offset by a $1.1 billion impairment from the planned sale of its Argentina operations, the bank said.

"We completed the sale of our Canada business and agreed the sale of our Argentina business, both of which allow us to focus on markets with higher value international opportunities," Quinn said.

The bank also announced an interim dividend of $0.10 per share and a share buy-back of up to $3 billion, he added.

HSBC on Tuesday said it had begun the process of finding a successor to Quinn and was considering both internal and external candidates.

He will continue as chief executive to "ensure a smooth and orderly transition", the bank added, without specifying when he will leave.

Quinn said he intended to "pursue a portfolio career going forward" following an "intense five years".

Under Quinn, the lender has accelerated a years-long pivot to Asia -- where it generates most of its revenue -- vowing to develop its wealth business and target fast-growing markets.

The London-headquartered bank announced earlier this month that it would sell its Argentina division to financial services company Grupo Financiero Galicia for $550 million.

HSBC last month concluded the sale of its Canadian operations for $10.1 billion.

In January it also sold its retail banking operations in France.

Quinn was appointed permanent CEO in March 2020, following several years leading the commercial banking unit, according to Bloomberg News.

He last year led the effort to repel a bid by major shareholder Ping An to spin off its Asia assets, with the proposal eventually voted down by shareholders.

The break-up bid highlighted HSBC's precarious position amid US-China tensions, with some observers questioning whether Europe's largest lender can continue to straddle East and West.