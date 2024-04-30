 Australia to ban MDH, Everest spices? Regulator ‘assesses alleged contamination' - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Australia to ban MDH, Everest spices? Regulator ‘assesses alleged contamination'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 10:53 AM IST

Hong Kong suspended sales this month of three MDH spice blends and an Everest mix for fish curry.

Australia's food safety agency said that it is looking into accusations of contamination related to spices of Indian companies MDH and Everest. The regulator will decide if a food recall was required, it said. With this Australian regulator becomes the latest regulator to step up scrutiny after Hong Kong suspended sales this month of three MDH spice blends and an Everest mix for fish curry.

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Everest fish curry masala are stacked on the shelf of a shop at a market in Srinagar, April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Sharafat Ali/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Everest fish curry masala are stacked on the shelf of a shop at a market in Srinagar, April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Sharafat Ali/File Photo(REUTERS)

Singapore also ordered a recall of the Everest mix as well as agencies flagged high levels of ethylene oxide in the product saying that it was unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk on long exposure.

Earlier Hong Kong said, “The CFS collected the above-mentioned samples from three retail outlets in Tsim Sha Tsui respectively for testing under its routine Food Surveillance Programme. The test results showed that the samples contained a pesticide, ethylene oxide. The CFS has informed the vendors concerned of the irregularities and instructed them to stop sale and remove from shelves the affected products.”

"We are working with international counterparts to understand the issue and with federal, state and territory food enforcement agencies to determine if further action is required in Australia," Food Standards Australia New Zealand said as per news agency Reuters.

Will Australia ban Everest, MDH spices?

The regulatory agency could recall the products as it said in its statement that "Ethylene oxide is not permitted to be used as a treatment for foods sold in Australia."

Additionally, the US FDA is gathering additional information on the matter, while India is also reportedly inspecting the plants of MDH and Everest.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Australia to ban MDH, Everest spices? Regulator ‘assesses alleged contamination'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
