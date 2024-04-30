Google layoffs: Company cuts more jobs in these key teams citing reorganisation

Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai's Google is on a layoff spree- in line with the larger job cuts in the tech sector which has seen little signs of slowing down this year. Just after almost 50 Google employees were laid off for dissent and misconduct, Google has cut jobs of some more employees, it was reported. Google layoffs: Google CEO Sundar Pichai is seen, The company is cutting jobs in key teams as layoffs continue this year. (Reuters)

Google has told employees from Python, Dart, Flutter and other teams that they are being laid off owing to reorganisation in the company, as per a report by Tech Crunch. Google spokesperson Alex García-Kummert said as per the report, “As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company’s biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

How many job cuts will be there in Google in 2024?

Google hasn’t confirmed the number of employees who have been laid off or will be laid off in the future although the company has said that it aiming to become “more efficient”.

Alex García-Kummert said, “To best position us for these opportunities, throughout the second half of 2023 and into 2024, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, remove layers, and align their resources to their biggest product priorities."

The company is simplifying its structures in order to give “employees more opportunity to work on our most innovative and important advances and our biggest company priorities, while reducing bureaucracy and layers", the spokesperson said.

Which specific teams are most hit by layoffs at Google?

The employees laid off mainly deal with programming languages. The company will support the employees who have been shown the door by giving them opportunity to find roles within the company or outside as well, the report noted.

Google's layoffs in 2024

In the first four months of 2024, Google has laid off hundreds of employees while CEO Sundar Pichai warned that 2024 will see layoffs happening in phases. In 2023, 12,000 Google employees were asked to leave the company.