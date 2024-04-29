 Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai-led company fires entire Python team for ‘cheaper labour’ - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai-led company fires entire Python team for ‘cheaper labour’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 02:51 PM IST

Google layoffs: The company plans to set up a new team in Munich, Germany which would act as "cheaper" labour, the report claimed.

Google layoffs: Google has laid off several employees in the past few weeks. The company witnessed recent cuts in its Python section as the entire team was laid off owing to Google's plan to reduce costs by hiring less expensive labor outside the United States, Free Press Journal reported. The company plans to set up a new team in Munich, Germany which would act as "cheaper" labour, the report claimed.

Google and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at Stanford University.(AFP)
Google and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at Stanford University.(AFP)

As per the report, a Social.coop post on Mastodon received comments from one of the ex-members of the Google Python team who was highly disappointed by the lay-offs. The employee mentioned that their two-decade career at Google was the best job ever and it was unfair for the company to initiate layoffs. Another employee said that it was painful to see his entire team, including the manager, being laid off and replaced with remote workers from abroad. 

The US Python team reportedly had less than ten members and managed most parts of Google's Python ecosystem, stability of Python at Google, updated with thousands of third-party packages and developed a type-checker. This comes after it was reported that Google cut staff from the real estate and finance departments as well. 

Google's finance chief Ruth Porat has also told employees in an email that the company is continuing with its wider restructuring efforts as it attempts to focus more on Bangalore, Mexico City and Dublin.

Google also let go of hundreds of workers across multiple teams in January, which included its engineering, hardware and assistant teams.

