Q4 results today: Exide, Castrol, Indian Oil, REC, to Havells, 56 companies to report earnings; check list

Q4 results today: Even as a number of companies, big and small, have reported their fourth quarterly earnings, there are a huge number of them still to do so. The declarations are going on apace and as many as 56 companies will announce their financial results for the just-ended quarter. Investors should keep an eye out on these companies' stocks as they are expected to react based on how well they performed over the quarter. Q4 results today: Over 50 companies will reveal their quarterly earnings today and the list includes Exide, Castrol, Indian Oil, REC, and Havells.(ANI)

Upcoming announcements are poised to unveil insights across diverse industries, illuminating the wider economic terrain. Ranging from a leading oil giant to well-established consumer labels, these disclosures will offer insights into recent trends, revenue trajectories, and prospective outlooks of these companies.

Summarising and analysing what has been going on so far and looking forward was Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. In effect, he indicated some of the things for investors to watch out for - the impending US Fed policy and the release of US nonfarm payroll data, which will affect the global market, and the Q4 earnings which will determine the domestic market. He was quoted as saying by LiveMint, "The domestic market trailed behind its Asian counterparts in Q4 as earnings remained subdued, particularly in the IT sector and among some major index components. Moreover, the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy and US nonfarm payroll data will influence the global market, while ongoing Q4 earnings releases will impact domestic market dynamics."

Q4 results today - check list

* Indian Oil Corporation

* REC

* Adani Energy Solutions

* Havells India

* Adani Total Gas

* Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

* Indus Towers

* Central Bank of India

* Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care

* Exide Industries

* Sona BLW Precision Forgings

* Star Health & Allied Insurance Company

* Vedant Fashions

* Five-Star Business Finance

* Castrol India

* Indiamart Intermesh

* Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

* IFCI

* Newgen Software Technologies

* Gravita India

* Symphony

* Jayaswal Neco Industries

* Shilchar Technologies

* Neogen Chemicals

* Filatex India

* RPG Life Sciences

* Fino Payments Bank

* Foseco India

* Geojit Financial Services

* Bharat Wire Ropes

* Ador Welding

* Navkar Corporation

* Dwarikesh Sugar Industries

* De Nora India

* Basilic Fly Studio

* Mold Tek Technologies

* International Travel House

* Cybertech Systems and Software

* Essen Speciality Films

* NDL Ventures

* India Gelatine and Chemicals

* Tips Films

* Bombay Oxygen Investments Limited

* DB (International) Stock Brokers

* Loyal Equipments

* Jindal Hotels

* Teesta Agro Industries

* RR Metalmakers India

* Vertex Securities

* Vivanza Biosciences

* ISF

* Regency Fincorp

* FGP

* Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions

* Indra Industries

* Stanpacks India