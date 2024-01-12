Coursera launches new AI features to support the needs of Indian learners, over 4,000 courses now available in Hindi

Coursera has announced the launch of several new initiatives in a bid to improve access to high-quality education in India and better serve the needs of learners and institutions in the country. Coursera launches new AI features, translates over 4,000 courses in Hindi to support the local needs of Indian learners.

According to a press release issued by the leading online learning platform, the new initiatives that have been launched include a large catalog of learning content in Hindi and AI-powered features to make online learning more personalized and interactive.

The release further stated that top courses like Generative AI for Everyone from DeepLearning.AI, The Science of Well-Being from Yale University, Programming for Everybody from the University of Michigan, and What is Data Science? from IBM, which has been available in English, will now be accessible in Hindi.

Additionally, Coursera also announced new enterprise and campus customers as institutions across India embrace online learning to equip their employees and students with digital skills.

Notably, India represents the second largest market for Coursera worldwide, with over 23.4 million learners and 57 million enrollments on the platform.

Highlighting India’s role, Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda said that the country’s ambition to become a USD 5 trillion economy depends on its ability to develop a skilled workforce and maximize its demographic dividend.

He added that the goal of Coursera is to make high-quality education available to everyone, no matter what language they speak. “We have used the power of AI to translate over 4,000 courses into Hindi, giving learners in India unprecedented access and flexibility to develop skills for the digital future,” added Maggioncalda.

Likewise, Raghav Gupta, Managing Director of Coursera (India and APAC) said emerging technologies like Generative AI are transforming the way people learn, teach, and work. He added that with the surge in digital jobs and remote work, Coursera is empowering Indian learners and institutions with several content and AI innovations to bridge the rural-urban gap and build an inclusive workforce.

A few of the initiatives and features Coursera is unveiling in India are as follows:

Hindi translations: More than 4,000 courses are now available in Hindi including some of the most popular courses in India. Learners can access course readings, lecture video subtitles, quizzes, assessments, peer review instructions, and discussion prompts all in the local language.

Over 40 courses from top Indian educators like Introduction to Programming from BITS Pilani, Leadership Skills from IIM Ahmedabad, and Trading Basics from Indian School of Business will also be translated into 18 languages, including French, Spanish, German, and Thai, in line with India’s vision to become the global hub for education.

Launch of GenAI Academy to offer foundational literacy and executive education programs from top universities and companies, including Stanford Online, Vanderbilt, DeepLearning.AI, Google Cloud, and AWS.

Coursera Coach (beta) for Coursera Plus subscribers: A GenAI-powered virtual learning assistant that provides personalized feedback, answers questions, and summarizes video lectures and resources. Additionally, the Coursera Coach will also support learners with interaction in the local language.

Coursera Course Builder: Another AI-powered course-building tool that auto-generates content, including course structure, descriptions, readings, assignments, and glossaries based on prompts from human authors.

