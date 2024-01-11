XAT 2024 answer key expected soon, question paper released

XLRI-Xavier School of Management is expected to release answer key of the Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2024 soon. When released, candidates can download it from the examination website, xatonline.in. TSPSC Group IV answer key: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to release within a few days the answer key of Group IV Services exam held on Sunday, October 7, 2018.(Shutterstock)

Ahead of answer keys, the institute has released the first copy of the question paper. Candidates can download it from the official website.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

XAT 2024 question paper.

The exam was held on January 7, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

Steps to download answer key of XAT 2024

Go to xatonline.in.

Open the answer key download link.

If required, login with your credentials.

Check answers and calculate your score.

XAT entrance test is held at national-level for admission to postgraduate management courses. Scores of the XAT examination will be used by more than 160 institutes for admission.

Result of the examination is expected on January 31, 2024 and scorecards will be available for download between January 31 and March 31, 2024. For more information, candidates can visit the exam website.