IIT Kanpur joint study on cost-effective alloy for energy storage gets recognised

An innovative study by an IIT Kanpur joint study on cost-effective alloy for energy storage was mentioned in Nature, a multidisciplinary science journal. The research paper titled ‘Low-cost high entropy alloy (HEA) for high-efficiency oxygen evolution reaction (OER)’ was published in the Nano Research Journal and has wide effects on the green hydrogen economy. (HT file)

According to a press release by IIT Kanpur, the research paper and the study by Prof Krishanu Biswas of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, IIT Kanpur and a team of multi-institutional researchers were highlighted in the journal as one of the ‘high-impact research papers from India that are shaping science’.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The study is on the use of a special alloy that can make it easier and more affordable to convert and store energy from renewable sources. The special alloy also known as high entropy alloy (HEA) comprises a mix of 5 elements namely Cobalt, Iron, Gallium, Nickel, and Zinc. This is used for splitting water into oxygen and hydrogen. Water is abundantly available and also possesses the ability to split into hydrogen and oxygen.

The research paper titled ‘Low-cost high entropy alloy (HEA) for high-efficiency oxygen evolution reaction (OER)’ was published in the Nano Research Journal and has wide effects on the green hydrogen economy. The novel alloy catalyst has the potential to help in the use of clean energy and reduce the dependence on fossil fuels, informed IIT Kanpur.

Also Read: IIT Kanpur's biomedical research findings offers hope in cancer and brain disorders