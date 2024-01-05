IIT Kanpur's biomedical research findings offers hope in cancer and brain disorders

Breaking barriers in the field of biomedical research, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) leaped forward with their study of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and chemokine receptor D6. The team of researchers led by Prof. Arun K Shukla from the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering.(Handout)

According to a press release by IITK, the study by the institute makes it easier to understand the potential treatment of cancer and brain disorders like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and schizophrenia by designing new drug-like molecules to modulate these receptors under disease conditions. This study has been lauded internationally with its publication in the journal, Science.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The path-breaking research opens the doors to a new era in targeted medicine that can deliver solutions for cancer and neurological conditions for millions across the world. These diseases, which cause immense suffering and economic burden, could see a new era of effective treatment developed based on these findings," said Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur.

Also Read: IIT Kanpur receives $200,000 donation from alumnus Ashish Karandikar, three endowed programs to be established

On the surface of the brain cells, the G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) which are like tiny antennas, help in the communication and functions of the brain. It is when these receptors do not work properly, that diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's are seen due to the communication issues between the brain cells. Similarly, the chemokine receptor D6 functions in the immune system of the human body and in cancer, the receptor can influence the tumour environment, said IITK, explaining the research findings.

With the help of intensive biomedical research by the institute, new approaches and treatment procedures can be developed, eventually benefitting people who are affected by such diseases worldwide. A high-tech method called cryogenic-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) was used to create detailed three-dimensional images of the receptors. This process allowed the researchers to study the 3D images of the receptors at the molecular level and design new drug-like molecules to correct problems with these receptors that cause disease conditions, informed the press release.