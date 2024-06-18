FRIENDS-inspired Krispy Kreme doughnuts debut in UK, leaving Americans craving Central Perk sweetness

Krispy Kreme in a new collaboration introduced special doughnuts customized to the theme of a popular American show, FRIENDS. The doughnut shop has introduced four new flavours following them. However, the doughnuts are available only in the United Kingdom. The special doughnuts hit the shelf on Monday, June 17. The fans of the show were disappointed with the availability of the themed doughnuts in the USA, given the show is American. FILE - Fans disappointed as Krispy Kreme released FRIENDS themed doughnuts only in UK. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)(AP)

This limited availability overseas has sparked some frustration among American fans, considering the show's strong American roots and massive following in its home country.

What are the new FRIENDS-inspired doughnuts?

The new sitcom-inspired doughnuts are in four new flavours. The design and flavours of the doughnuts pay ode to the key factors of various aspects of the show. Snackolator shared a preview of the four Krispy Kreme doughnuts inspired by FRIENDS on Instagram. The post showed visuals, of one doughnut titled ‘FRIENDS’ regarding the opening title sequence of the show by showcasing a white chocolate depiction of the Washington Square Park fountain.

The second doughnut titled, The Trifle Friends doughnut was presented as a sweet treat with strawberries and custard, along with chocolate and green sprinkles. The third one is called The How You Doin'? the doughnut had extra mango-flavoured frosting and passionfruit on top of a purple-dipped doughnut. The last flavour, the We Were On a Coffee Break doughnut, had a central white chocolate image of the Central Perk logo, more chocolate swirls, and latte-flavored frosting.

Fans disappointed with the customised availability of doughnuts

The fans of the show, however, were confused and disappointed with the availability of the themed doughnuts only in the vicinity of UK when the show was based in New York City. Many fans showed their disappointment on social media as they commented on the preview post by Snackolator.

One user complained. “this is where I am just confused by the decision making process. Friends was a huge US show (I know it is big internationally as well, but come on), yet this is a UK thing, wtf? I love getting to see all of these cool flavors and snacks, but it’s also showing me how much we miss out on.”

A second user wished, “I’m a huge Friends fan and I would’ve loved to see these donuts in a Krispy Kreme shop in the US.”

A third user agreed with others and wrote, “UK? Bruh why not NY”.

Another piped in, “Can I get these shipped to the US? LOL” while one wrote, “why wouldn’t this very american phenomenon be released in america…they hate us”.

