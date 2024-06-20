Burger King shooting: Chilling VIDEO of murder in Delhi as customers run to save lives

A shocking incident unfolded at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden on Tuesday evening when a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times by a group of men. The terrifying incident, captured on the eatery's CCTV camera, shows the harrowing moments leading up to and following the attack. The murder, believed to be part of a gang rivalry, was later claimed on social media by gangster Himanshu Bhau. (screengrab/sourced)

In the video, one of the two hitmen posing as diners first opens fire at the victim, identified as Aman Joon from Jhajjar in Haryana. Within seconds, customers and the staffers rushed out in a desperate attempt to save their lives as two hitmen shoot the victim dozens of times at point-blank range.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The incident occurred as Joon was seated with a woman, whom police now suspect may have been part of the murder plot.

According to employees and police reports, the sequence of events began with a woman entering the restaurant and occupying a table. Joon joined her shortly after. The woman went to the counter to place their order, then returned to the table with their food.

Soon after, two men – one wearing a white shirt and the other a red t-shirt – entered the restaurant. They placed an order at the counter before sitting at a table behind Joon and the woman. Instead of sitting down, the two men abruptly turned and began shooting Joon.

Burger King murder: Hitmen walked in as customers, fired around 30 gunshots

A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an investigation has started, deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said on Wednesday.

The three suspects, including the woman dining with the victim, have been identified, according to investigators who are probing the murder as part of a gang war after gangster Himanshu Bhau claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

In a social media post at 11pm on Tuesday, purportedly by gangster Himanshu Bhau, the fugitive gangster said that members of his gang were responsible for the crime and it was revenge for the murder of their associate. “Today, the murder that took place in Rajouri Garden... for that, I, Himanshu Bhau and my brother Naveen Bali take the responsibility. This man had a role in the murder of our brother Shakti Dad and revenge for the murder has been taken today.”

Joon is suspected to be associated with Ashok Pradhan gang, which has an old rivalry with Bhau’s gang.