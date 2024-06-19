Burger King murder: Hitmen walked in as customers, fired around 30 gunshots

It was just another Tuesday night in Rajouri Garden market. The main road, flanked by dozens of eateries, was packed as hundreds of shoppers rubbed shoulders with families who were out later than usual to avoid the summer evening heat. Around 50 customers, many accompanied by their young children, were crammed into the Burger King outlet for a quick dinner. In an instant, however, the scene inside the fast-food restaurant transformed into one of panicked frenzy as hitmen targeting a 26-year-old man barged inside and fired around 30 gunshots in a brazen and public murder. The victim was identified as Aman Joon from Jhajjar in Haryana, deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Within seconds, customers and about 10 staffers rushed out in a desperate attempt to save their lives as a man seated in the fast-food joint was shot dozens of times at point-blank range by the two hitmen posing as diners.

Three suspects – the shooters, and a woman dining with the victim who is suspected to have been part of the murder plot – have been identified in the case, according to investigators, who added that they are investigating the murder as part of a gang war after gangster Himanshu Bhau claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

The victim was identified as Aman Joon from Jhajjar in Haryana, deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer. “A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an investigation has started,” the DCP said.

“There were around 50 customers and 10 staff members inside the outlet when the shooting occurred around 9.30pm,” said an investigating officer in the case who did not wish to be identified. “We think around 30 shots were fired in the duration of seconds, most of which hit the victim’s face and torso.”

Diners gave harrowing accounts of the dinner-time horror.

“I was sitting with my wife and we were having a meal when we heard the gunshots. The men who were seconds ago standing in queue to place their order right in front of us, suddenly started shooting at another diner. We got so scared, we held each other and went straight to the door to get out. There was absolute chaos… everybody was scared,” a customer told an investigator.

The statements of staffers were recorded on Wednesday night, the officer cited above said.

Employees told police said that a woman first entered the restaurant and occupied a table. The victim came in shortly afterwards, and joined her. She then went to the counter to place her order, then returned with her food to their table.

Subsequently, two men – one wearing a white shirt and the other a red t-shirt – also entered the restaurant and walked straight to the counter to place their order. After collecting their food, they approached a table behind Joon and the woman. As soon as they placed their food on the table, instead of sitting down, they turned and opened fire at Joon.

All this was caught on the security cameras in the outlet.

The staffers told cops that pandemonium was unleased as soon people heard gunshots. People ran for cover and those near the doors tried to escape.

Outside, the street was bustling with customers, with decade-old eateries on its right and a nursing home on its left. A few shops selling pan are located in its front and a running food van across a service lane.

Those who were present nearby said they initially thought someone had set off large firecrackers, but realised it was gunshots when they saw frenzied diners spilling out the restaurant.

“When we first heard the noise, we thought it was firecrackers but as it continued after about 10 rounds we realised that it was in fact gunshots. Then people came out shouting and scared. A staffer of the restaurant also came later and told us that a man was shot dead,” said Rakesh Bakshi, the 43-year-old manager of the food van across the street.

Ram Krishan, a 45-year-old security guard of the building which houses the restaurant, said the two shooters were accompanied by a third person on a motorcycle who waited outside as the shooting took place.

The suspects, including the woman, fled in the mayhem and confusion along with the crowd, the officers cited above said.

“Preliminary probe revealed that the woman had called Joon to the restaurant to meet her. In the CCTV footage, she could be seen fiddling with his phone right before the shooting. We suspect that she may have been tasked to become friends with Joon and then eventually call him here so he could be targeted,” the investigator said.

In a social media post at 11pm on Tuesday, purportedly by gangster Himanshu Bhau, the fugitive gangster said that members of his gang were responsible for the crime and it was revenge for the murder of their associate. “Today, the murder that took place in Rajouri Garden... for that, I, Himanshu Bhau and my brother Naveen Bali take the responsibility. This man had a role in the murder of our brother Shakti Dad and revenge for the murder has been taken today.”

Joon, investigators said, is suspected to be associated with Ashok Pradhan gang, which has an old rivalry with Bhau’s gang.

Shakti, the person mentioned in Bhau’s social media post, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne attackers in Jhajjar in October 2020. Shakti was the nephew of gangster Neeraj Bawana’s cousin Rambir Shokeen, a former MLA from Najafgarh.

Another investigator said that the two shooters and the woman have been identified, and teams have been formed to nab them. “Local enquiry has revealed that the two shooters came along with a third suspect who was waiting for them outside on a bike. It’s yet to be ascertained,” he said.

The woman has been found to be associated with Bhau gang and has criminal cases registered against her. Police are also probing Bawana’s role in the murder though he is lodged in Tihar jail.