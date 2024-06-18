1 killed in firing at Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

A man was allegedly shot at over a dozen times by a group of men inside a Burger King outlet in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden Tuesday evening. Police said the victim succumbed to the bullet wounds at the spot. Teams have been formed to gather information and check CCTV cameras. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A senior police officer said the deceased was sitting at the restaurant with his friend when a group of men, who were also inside the restaurant, fired 10-12 rounds of bullets at him and his friends. Police said both groups are known to each other and fought over an old issue. Police are probing the case from multiple angles including gang war.

The accused, around three men, managed to flee as the deceased collapsed on the spot. Locals alleged that few others were left injured due to the firing. Senior police officers refused to share details of the injured persons. Police said teams have been sent to arrest them. CCTVs at the restaurant are being checked to identify the accused.

A senior police officer said, "The call came from Burger King restaurant about the fight between two groups. Two-three men had pistols which they fired at the other group. The fight and firing was inside the restaurant."

Vichitra Veer, DCP (west) said, “An incident of the firing of gunshots and death of a person has been reported in Burger King, Rajouri Garden. Officers and the crime team are at the spot. Teams have been formed to gather information and check CCTV cameras.”

DCP Veer did not share details about the deceased and the number of rounds fired.