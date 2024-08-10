Travis Kelce’s dad blasts Kanye West over controversial Taylor Swift and son lyrics: ‘Mental illness…’

Travis Kelce's father, Ed, has publicly criticised Kanye West for a lyric referencing his son and Taylor Swift on West's new album, Vultures 2. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's high-profile relationship with the pop superstar has made him a frequent target for pop culture references and rap war name drops with West's lyric being the latest example. While the couple has remained mum on the matter, Kelce Sr. didn't hesitate to voice his disapproval of the rapper's words. Kanye West's New Lyric Sparks Backlash from Travis Kelce's Father (Pic (Twitter/X))

Ed Kelce reacts to Kanye West’s lyrics

The fight between Kanye West and Taylor Swift is heating up again with West's newest album, Vultures 2. They've had a rocky relationship since the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards mess that got even messier with Kim Kardashian getting involved. West has mentioned Swift in his song "Famous" before, but this is the first time he's brought Travis Kelce into the fray.

A line in the song Lifestyle by rapper Wayne says, "I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce," adding more fuel to the already fiery feud.

ED took to Facebook to share a Daily Mail post discussing the Yeezy rapper's mention of the couple. He captioned the post, "Mental illness on full display." West has previously admitted to struggling with bipolar disorder.

“If you don’t take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital,” West went candid about his mental health in 2019 and shared his struggle with David Letterman in a Season 2 episode of the Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.”

Did Taylor Swift subtly shade Kanye West

Swifties are convinced that Taylor Swift hasn’t brushed off Kanye West’s jab at her and her beau. The pop princess rocked a "22" tee with the sassy slogan "I Bet You Think About Me" during her Warsaw concert. While this isn't her first rodeo with this particular shirt, fans are convinced it's a not-so-subtle shade thrown Kanye's way. After all, the song, from her re-recorded album Red (Taylor's Version), is widely interpreted as a diss track aimed at the rapper.

In the meantime, three of Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna, Austria, were cancelled due to a potential security threat. The suspects have been arrested, and an investigation into the alleged terror threat is underway. Taylor's shows at Wembley Stadium are set to proceed as planned on August 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20.