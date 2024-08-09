Taylor Swift's family ‘deeply relieved’ about her relationship with Travis Kelce as NFL star promises to…

Travis Kelce has made a promise to his girlfriend Taylor Swift's family, who calls the NFL star a “built in bodyguard.” Taylor Swift's family is “deeply relieved” about her relationship with Travis Kelce, who "makes her security personnel job much easier", a source told Daily Mail.

According to The Mirror Online, Kelce has promised to be “the guardian” of the American singer-songwriter's in every way. Swift's family is reportedly ecstatic with her year-long relationship with Kansas City Chiefs phenom Kelce, as their love only seems to be growing.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source said, that the singing sensation's family is “deeply relieved” about their connection as Swift is deeply in love with Travis, who “makes her security personnel job much easier.”

“No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend,” the insider added.

Travis Kelce admits his ‘protective’ nature

In his ‘New Heights’ podcast conversations with brother Jason Kelce, Travis openly talked about his protective feelings for Taylor, especially in light of the publicity their initial New York City dates garnered last year, the Mirror reported.

He further stated on the show that he always feels like he is “a man in the situation” whenever he goes on a date.

Admitting that he is protective towards her, the nine-time Pro Bowler remarked, “You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess.”

Just a few months after getting into their relationship, Kelce had reportedly sought Swift's father's permission to marry her. Moreover, their fans and media is speculating about a potential engagement between the two.

Swift was spotted in the stadium with Travis' mom during a Kansas City Chiefs game last season, where the couple opened up about their relationship. Swift also attended 13 NFL games in the 2023 season and witnessed him winning the Super Bowl.

The ‘Black Space’ Singer is expected to fly to Kansas City to spend time with Travis after wrapping up her European tour in the next two weeks.