Travis Kelce’s ‘very concerned’ reaction after Taylor Swift's tour faces terror threat: ‘He was ready to drop…’

Travis Kelce is proving his unwavering support for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end spent countless hours on the phone with the pop icon after her Vienna concert dates were abruptly cancelled due to a looming terror threat. Reportedly, two suspects were arrested and found with chemical and biological substances, while a mass attack on the crowd was successfully averted. Sources close to the couple revealed that Kelce was deeply shaken by the incident and expressed immense concern for Swift’s safety. Travis Kelce received a surprise serenade at a recent Taylor Swift concert at Amsterdam Eras Tour

Travis Kelce ‘comforted’ Taylor Swift on phone for hours

As the NFL season approaches, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce is back at training camp. Having attended many of her shows and even performing at one, Kelce likely understands the significance of the Vienna concerts, which were unfortunately cancelled.

Just as Swift was preparing to take the stage, an intelligence report revealed a planned terror attack targeting the 65,000 fans expected at the stadium. The three Vienna shows were among the final stops of the European leg of the Eras Tour, making their cancellation especially heartbreaking, according to her representatives.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez’s multi-million dollar ‘closure exercise’ with Ben Affleck; to announce summer…

A source revealed to The Sun that Kelce was constantly on a phone call with Swift as the situation escalated into a big deal. "Travis contacted Taylor very fast and talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation.”

The source added, "You can tell that he was helping her feel better and made her laugh, to make this situation and the day she went through end up on a more fun note. The insider revealed how the Tight End tried doing everything in his hand to make the situation less scary for her. “He always wants to make her laugh, and he loves to hear her laugh and feel good. After a day that intense and this scary situation, he was doing everything to make her feel better.”

Travis Kelce wants to be ‘by the side of Taylor Swift’

Kelce and Swift, who started dating last year, spent most of the summer together, with the footballer traveling with the pop star to many of her concert dates. Now that he's back at training camp, Kelce wants her to know she can rely on him, despite the distance between them.

Also read: Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

As per the source, he keeps a phone by his side at night in case she needs him and spends long hours on the phone with her after the Vienna concert cancellation. Kelce is relieved the shows were cancelled, believing it was the right decision given the circumstances. The insider also mentioned that the athlete was so worried about Swift’s safety that he even offered to drop everything, including his NFL training camp, to fly to her side.

"He even suggested flying to Austria to be there for her if she wanted him to do so, even if it was for a day or two, but Taylor is going to keep working and focus on the next dates, with the London concert, to wrap up the Euro part in the best way," the source said.

Officials say that some teenagers got jobs as security at the event and were thought to have planned to kill people at the concert using homemade bombs and knives. The suspects are still in jail, but Swift’s team took precautions either way. The Lover singer is trying to move on from the mess, taking a few days off after what happened in Vienna and then going back to London to wrap up the tour in Europe.