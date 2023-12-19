Attrakt sues three former FIFTY FIFTY members for a hefty 130 billion KRW

Cupid fame, FIFTY FIFTY ex-members have landed into a fresh new legal battle with the K-pop agency. Reportedly, ATTRAKT has sued Saena, Sio, and Aran alongside their parents and The Givers‘ Ahn Sung Il for a hefty 130 billion KRW citing unfair contract termination. The agency now backing only one member from the original lineup, Keena has released a statement regarding the recent lawsuit. FIFTY FIFTY consists of four members.

ATTRAKT demands 130 Billion KRW from former FIFTY FIFTY members

In a statement, the K-pop agency said “We initiated a civil lawsuit against ex-FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Sio, and Aran for the unauthorized termination of their contract. Additionally, legal action has been taken against The Givers, Ahn Sung Il, Mr. Baek, and the parents of the former members who collaborated in their scheme.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also read: BTS members to take on ‘rigorous’ gas chamber military training without mask; ‘they won’t want us to see..’

ATTRAKT has declared that it intends to sue for several hundred billion KRW and that the number may go up as the case goes on. As per the report, the label filed a lawsuit, claiming roughly $99.7 million.

“The amount we are seeking for damages is in the hundreds of billions of KRW, but there is a possibility that the amount will become greater throughout the lawsuit.”

Certain partial allegations in the filed case were made during the complaint's submission. As per attorney Park Jae Hyun, “We will do our best to carry out the lawsuit, keeping in mind that this lawsuit can be an important opportunity to establish a fair trade order in the entertainment field beyond simple recovery of damages.”

FIFTY FIFTY to replace Saena, Sio, and Aran

Following an extended legal dispute involving financial fraud and disputes over music and distribution rights, the K-pop agency decided to terminate the exclusive contract of Saena, Sio, and Aran. The agency now plans to introduce new faces and proceed with the former member Keena.