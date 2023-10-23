FIFTY FIFTY agency ATTRAKT terminates contracts with Saena, Sio, Aran over ‘lack of corrective measures’

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT has announced that they will part ways with members Sio, Saena, and Aran. As reported by Soompi, ATTRAKT shared a statement on Monday. The agency cited the reason as ''lack of corrective measures or reflections on their serious contract violations". (Also Read | FIFTY FIFTY opens up about dispute with agency after filing lawsuit) FIFTY FIFTY consists of four members.

ATTRAKT announces termination of contracts with FIFTY FIFTY

As per the report, ATTRAKT said, “We notified Saena, Sio, and Aran—the remaining members of our agency’s girl group FIFTY FIFTY excluding Keena—of the termination of their exclusive contracts as of October 19. We have taken action in response to the three Fifty Fifty members' lack of corrective measures or reflections on their serious contract violations. We will discuss follow-up measures against the members in the future.”

What happened between FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT

In June this year, FIFTY FIFTY filed an application for provisional disposition to suspend the validity of their contracts with ATTRAKT. The agency suspected The Givers as the external source trying to “buyout” the group. After the first hearing in July, the court recommended mediation between Fifty Fifty and ATTRAKT.

On August 16, the group stated they didn't want to continue with mediation, leading the dispute to return to trial. On August 28, the Seoul Central District Court in its decision denied the members’ requests for the suspension of their contracts. The group immediately appealed the decision.

FIFTY FIFTY member Keena

Earlier this month, FIFTY FIFTY member Keena submitted a notice of withdrawal of appeal for group's ongoing request to suspend their contracts and returned to ATTRAKT. On October 17, a source from ATTRAKT told Soompi, “Keena met with CEO Jeon Hong Joon yesterday. Keena will be taking the time to self-reflect for the time being, and then we will gradually talk about our future course of action.”

CEO Jeon Hong Joon had said, “Keena was really worn out. She must have had a difficult time. She said that she was sorry and that she apologised while crying. I’m grateful she picked up the courage to return even if late.”

About FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY, comprising Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena debuted in November 2022 with their extended play The Fifty. Their breakthrough came with the hit single Cupid. The single released in February 2023 and made the group the fastest K-pop group to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON