News / Entertainment / Music / FIFTY FIFTY agency ATTRAKT terminates contracts with Saena, Sio, Aran over ‘lack of corrective measures’

FIFTY FIFTY agency ATTRAKT terminates contracts with Saena, Sio, Aran over ‘lack of corrective measures’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 23, 2023 02:03 PM IST

In June this year, FIFTY FIFTY filed an application for provisional disposition to suspend the validity of their contracts with ATTRAKT.

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT has announced that they will part ways with members Sio, Saena, and Aran. As reported by Soompi, ATTRAKT shared a statement on Monday. The agency cited the reason as ''lack of corrective measures or reflections on their serious contract violations". (Also Read | FIFTY FIFTY opens up about dispute with agency after filing lawsuit)

FIFTY FIFTY consists of four members.
FIFTY FIFTY consists of four members.

ATTRAKT announces termination of contracts with FIFTY FIFTY

As per the report, ATTRAKT said, “We notified Saena, Sio, and Aran—the remaining members of our agency’s girl group FIFTY FIFTY excluding Keena—of the termination of their exclusive contracts as of October 19. We have taken action in response to the three Fifty Fifty members' lack of corrective measures or reflections on their serious contract violations. We will discuss follow-up measures against the members in the future.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

What happened between FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT

In June this year, FIFTY FIFTY filed an application for provisional disposition to suspend the validity of their contracts with ATTRAKT. The agency suspected The Givers as the external source trying to “buyout” the group. After the first hearing in July, the court recommended mediation between Fifty Fifty and ATTRAKT.

On August 16, the group stated they didn't want to continue with mediation, leading the dispute to return to trial. On August 28, the Seoul Central District Court in its decision denied the members’ requests for the suspension of their contracts. The group immediately appealed the decision.

FIFTY FIFTY member Keena

Earlier this month, FIFTY FIFTY member Keena submitted a notice of withdrawal of appeal for group's ongoing request to suspend their contracts and returned to ATTRAKT. On October 17, a source from ATTRAKT told Soompi, “Keena met with CEO Jeon Hong Joon yesterday. Keena will be taking the time to self-reflect for the time being, and then we will gradually talk about our future course of action.”

CEO Jeon Hong Joon had said, “Keena was really worn out. She must have had a difficult time. She said that she was sorry and that she apologised while crying. I’m grateful she picked up the courage to return even if late.”

About FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY, comprising Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena debuted in November 2022 with their extended play The Fifty. Their breakthrough came with the hit single Cupid. The single released in February 2023 and made the group the fastest K-pop group to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out