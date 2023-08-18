News / Entertainment / Music / FIFTY FIFTY opens up about dispute with agency after filing lawsuit: ‘Had no other choice to protect our music’

FIFTY FIFTY opens up about dispute with agency after filing lawsuit: 'Had no other choice to protect our music'

FIFTY FIFTY members have shared handwritten note to address fans' questions after they filed a lawsuit against they agency and its CEO.

K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY filed a criminal complaint against the CEO, Jeon Hong Joon of their agency ATTRAKT for alleged breach of trust. The group was originally signed to Jeon Hong Joon’s previous company Star Crew Entertainment and were later transferred to ATTRAKT, before their debut. The group has raised allegations over financial discrepancies, suggesting improper transfers of funds, debts and more between the two companies. Also read: LOONA's former member Chuu wins lawsuit against Blockberry Creative

FIFTY FIFTY on their dispute with ATTRAKT

Amid this, FIFTY FIFTY members opened up about their decision to their fans. They shared handwritten letters and addressed concerns, misunderstandings and accusations regarding the case. The members said they are deeply shocked by the situation and called it a ‘tough time.’ They wrote, “We first wanted to take this opportunity to right the wrongs that have been forced in our relationship with the agency. And to protect our music, we had no other choice. So, after a lot of consideration, our members have decided to face this path.”

“It has been heartbreaking to see so many untrue stories being reported in the media articles and social media these days. Nevertheless, we have been careful about commenting on ending our exclusive contracts with our agency. This does not mean we admit or accept what has been reported in the media. We believed that taking this issue to court based on facts was the right way to solve the situation. We had hoped that the truth would be uncovered during the trial process and our right would be guaranteed."

They continued, “We will continue to collect and submit materials and evidence based on facts. In doing so, we hope to clarify any doubts and misunderstandings. We sincerely hope that you do not make too much criticism based on false suspicions and misunderstandings and look at the facts objectively. Right now, every one of our members is in this together, relying on each other to stand strong. What we really want, however, is to carry out our activities as true artists in a trustworthy environment."

FIFTY FIFTY controversy

FIFTY FIFTY filed a case in June to seek suspension of their exclusive contracts with their agency. Later, the court tried to mediate between the two parties, however, FIFTY FIFTY members said they had no intention to resolve the matter through mediation. The next day, the group filed the lawsuit against the agency. Now their previous case will return to trial.

On the other hand, ATTRAKT and its CEO had claimed that there have been ‘external entities’ at play and accused Warner Music Korea and The Givers CEO Ahn Sung Il (who was formerly handling the production of FIFTY FIFTY’s music) of taking the group away from their agency. Yet another case was filed in regard to the same against Ahn and three other individuals for fraud, breach of duty, and obstruction of business. Warner Music Korea denied all allegations so far.

FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY consists of four members: Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena. Formed by Attrakt, the group debuted in November 2022 with their EP The Fifty. They rose to fame with their viral single Cupid. Their latest achievement is Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie song, Barbie Dreams, featuring Kaliii.

