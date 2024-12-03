K-drama actor Park Min Jae passes away untimely at 32: Cause of death revealed

South Korean actor Park Min Jae (Instagram: parkminzae) has tragically passed away at the age of 32. South Korean entertainment label Big Title announced its artist Park Min Jae's sudden passing on December 2, 2024. He was 32.(Big Title)

On December 2, the rising K-drama star's agency, Big Title, and K-media reports announced the sad news of his sudden demise. “Park Min Jae, a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has departed for heaven,” his representative talent management company wrote on social media.

“We are deeply grateful for all the love and support you've shown Park Min Jae. Although we can no longer see him perform, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. May he rest in peace.”

K-drama star Park Min Jae's cause of death

Although the news of his unprecedented passing was reported on Monday, the 32-year-old actor reportedly died from cardiac arrest on November 29 while he was in China. A wake dedicated to the late Korean actor's memory will take place in Room 9 of the Seoul National University Hospital Funeral Hall, with the funeral scheduled for December 4 at 9:30 am (local time). The burial site has yet to be confirmed.

Heartfelt wishes pour in for the late K-drama actor

The late K-star's younger brother wrote on social media, “My beloved brother has gone to rest. I hope as many people as possible can remember my brother. Please understand that I cannot contact everyone individually.”

Hwang Ju Hye, the Big Title CEO, also grieved Park's death online, “The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip has gone on a much longer journey. It was so sudden and so shocking... The family must be feeling unimaginable sorrow... Min Jae, there’s still so much we wanted to say and do together. I was grateful to have been your representative, even if only for a short time, and I’m deeply sorry. I will never forget the name, Actor Park Min Jae.”

What more do we know about Park Min Jae?

At the time of his death, Park was being managed by the South Korean entertainment company Big Title. As per the agency's Instagram feed, it is currently also home to Lovely Runner cast member Jeong Young Ju. His Instagram profile boasted 2,005 followers at the time of writing, highlighting that he was still on his way to acquiring mainstream fame. Nevertheless, he made acting contributions to various hit K-dramas during his time in the industry: Tomorrow, Little Women, Call It Love, The Korea-Khitan War, Mr. LEE, and Bo-ra! Deborah.