South Korean president abandons martial law bid: How the late-night 'K-drama' unfolded

In a late-night bombshell move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Wednesday, accusing the opposition of threatening the country's democracy and national stability. The sudden decree, which marked the first time martial law had been imposed in South Korea in over four decades, triggered alarm both domestically and internationally as troops surrounded Parliament there. A National Assembly staff sprays fire extinguishers to block soldiers entering the main hall of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP)

Within hours, Yoon reversed the decision following a strong rebuke from the National Assembly and widespread protests.

The dramatic episode unfolded against the backdrop of a growing political standoff said to be over the national budget, as Yoon's administration faced mounting criticism for its handling of domestic issues.

South Korea's martial law drama in key points

Martial law declaration: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law in a surprise late-night address, accusing opposition forces of "anti-state activities" that were destabilising the government. Yoon’s move was the first time martial law was declared in the country since the its democratisation in 1987. South Korea's previous martial law was in October 1979, following the assassination of former military dictator Park Chung-hee.

Armed South Korean government martial law troops guard captured rebels in Gwangju (Kwangju), South Korea, on May 27, 1980. The rebels were rounded up following the government's recapture by the riot-battered city. (AP)

When martial law is in effect, “special measures” can be employed to restrict freedom of press, freedom of assembly and other rights, as well as the power of courts.

The constitution also states that the president must oblige when the National Assembly demands the lifting of martial law with a majority vote.

Reason behind martial law: Yoon framed the martial law as what he said was a necessary response to protect liberal democracy and counter threats from North Korea. The declaration coincided with a budget dispute with the opposition. Yoon's party has been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition over next year’s budget bill. The opposition has also attempted to impeach three top prosecutors, including the chief of the central Seoul prosecutors’ office, in what the conservatives have called a vendetta against their criminal investigations of Lee, who has been seen as the favorite for the next presidential election in 2027 in opinion polls.

During his televised announcement, Yoon also described the opposition as “shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces who are plundering the freedom and happiness of our citizens.”

Contrary to the policies of his liberal predecessor, Moon Jae-in, who pursued inter-Korean engagement, Yoon has a tough stance on North Korea over its nuclear ambitions.

Yoon has also dismissed calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, drawing rebukes from his political rivals.

Martial law lifted: Security forces sealed off the National Assembly, and troops briefly entered. Despite this, 190 lawmakers voted unanimously to reject the martial law and demand its immediate lifting. After the lawmakers' vote, Yoon reversed his decision. The cabinet approved the motion, and the military withdrew. Yoon confirmed the lifting in a 4:30 am televised address.

Police and military personnel were seen leaving the parliament grounds following the bipartisan vote to overrule the president.

Police officers stand guard outside the National Assembly, after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, in Seoul, South Korea, December 4, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon(REUTERS)

Parliament acted swiftly after martial law was imposed, with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declaring that the law was “invalid” and that lawmakers would “protect democracy with the people.”

In all, martial law was in effect for about six hours.

What’s next for Yoon? After the martial law move, Yoon now faces increasing pressure domestically, with growing calls for accountability over his decision, described as a "tragic" misstep by his own party.

The opposition called for Yoon’s resignation, accusing him of insurrection. South Korea’s main labour union announced an indefinite strike to protest the “anti-democratic” decision.

The United States expressed relief over reversing martial law, while European countries and China also monitored the situation. Russia called the event "alarming."