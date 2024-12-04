Who is Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korean president who declared martial law?

In a sudden announcement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared martial law in the country. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivering a speech to declare martial law in Seoul.(AFP)

In a nationwide address, President Yoon accused the opposition of being "anti-state forces" and said that he was acting to protect the country from "threats" posed by North Korea.

The announcement—South Korea's first declaration of martial law in more than 40 years—came as his party and the opposition were bickering over the budget. Follow LIVE updates.

However, soon after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a bid to eliminate “anti-state” forces, the parliament voted to lift the declaration.

Soldiers try to enter the main hall of the National Assembly on December 3, 2024, after South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.(AFP)

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declared that the martial law was “invalid” and that lawmakers “will protect democracy with the people”, according to the Associated Press.

Live television footage showed helmeted troops apparently tasked with imposing martial law attempting to enter the National Assembly building. People also began gathering outside the parliament building, some of them shouting: "Withdraw emergency martial law!"

Also Read | Why has South Korea declared martial law? All you need to know



There have been more than a dozen instances of martial law declaration since South Korea was established as a republic in 1948, according to Reuters.

Who is Yoon Suk Yeol