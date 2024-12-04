Who is Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korean president who declared martial law?
South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, a career prosecutor, was elected president in May 2022 by a margin of less than 1%.
In a sudden announcement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared martial law in the country.
In a nationwide address, President Yoon accused the opposition of being "anti-state forces" and said that he was acting to protect the country from "threats" posed by North Korea.
The announcement—South Korea's first declaration of martial law in more than 40 years—came as his party and the opposition were bickering over the budget. Follow LIVE updates.
However, soon after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a bid to eliminate “anti-state” forces, the parliament voted to lift the declaration.
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declared that the martial law was “invalid” and that lawmakers “will protect democracy with the people”, according to the Associated Press.
Live television footage showed helmeted troops apparently tasked with imposing martial law attempting to enter the National Assembly building. People also began gathering outside the parliament building, some of them shouting: "Withdraw emergency martial law!"
There have been more than a dozen instances of martial law declaration since South Korea was established as a republic in 1948, according to Reuters.
Who is Yoon Suk Yeol
- Yoon, a career prosecutor for nearly 27 years, was elected president in May 2022 by a margin of less than 1%.
- According to Reuters, he has been unpopular among the masses, with his support ratings hovering at around 20% for months.
- His People Power Party (PPP) suffered a landslide defeat at a parliamentary election in April this year, ceding control of the unicameral assembly to opposition parties that captured nearly two-thirds of the seats.
- Yoon has been under pressure as the Democratic Party repeatedly passed bills to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate alleged wrongdoings by his wife. He has repeatedly vetoed the bills.
- Yoon has long taken a tough stance on North Korea, a shift from his predecessor, who favoured dialogue and peaceful reconciliation, according to CNN.