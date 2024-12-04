South Korean president lifts martial law after lawmakers vote against it

After a tense night of political drama, the South Korean Cabinet of ministers early Wednesday lifted the martial law decree announced hours before by President Yoon Suk Yeol. People gather outside the National Assembly, after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, in Seoul, South Korea, December 4, 2024.(Reuters)

Yoon imposed martial law late Tuesday, vowing to eliminate “anti-state” forces. He said that he was acting to protect the country from "threats" posed by North Korea. Follow LIVE updates.

The shocking announcement – South Korea's first declaration of martial law in more than 40 years – came as his party and the opposition bickered over the budget.

“Through the declaration of martial law, I will rebuild and protect a free South Korea,” Yoon said in his address to the nation. A proclamation was also released after the address, banning all political activities and strikes.

The National Assembly was sealed and helicopters were seen landing on the roof. Troops entered the building for a short time, while hundreds of protesters gathered outside parliament chanting, according to AFP.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech to declare martial law in Seoul, South Korea, December 3, 2024.(Reuters)

Lawmakers vote against martial law



Some 190 lawmakers managed to get into the assembly in the early hours of Wednesday, where they unanimously voted in favour of a motion to block the martial law declaration and call for its lifting.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declared that the martial law was “invalid” and that lawmakers “will protect democracy with the people”.

The vote prompted President Yoon to back down.

"Just a moment ago, there was a demand from the National Assembly to lift the state of emergency, and we have withdrawn the military that was deployed for martial law operations," Yoon said in a televised address at around 4:30 am local time.

“We will accept the National Assembly's request and lift the martial law through the Cabinet meeting.”

A man confronts police officers outside the National Assembly, after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, in Seoul, South Korea, December 4, 2024.(Reuters)

Jubilation among protesters



According to AFP, the U-turn prompted jubilation among protesters who had gathered outside the parliament amid freezing temperatures.

Cho Kuk, head of a minor opposition party, who also met protesters outside parliament, said: "This isn’t over. He (President Yoon) put all the people in shock."

He also vowed to impeach Yoon by putting together votes from other parties, according to Reuters.

President Yoon, a career prosecutor, was elected president in May 2022 by a margin of less than 1%.

(Inputs from agencies)