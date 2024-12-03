What is martial law and what is banned now in South Korea?
South Korea under martial law: Protests and public gatherings of a political nature are now banned throughout the state of South Korea.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared martial law in an unannounced emergency national address which was broadcast live, Reuters reported.
While delivering the address on YTN television, Yeol claimed that he would eradicate "shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces".
Though he did not mention any specific threat from the nuclear-powered North Korea, Yeol focused on his opponents within the Southern political circuit.
READ | Bangladesh mission in Agartala suspends consular services over security concerns
The move shocked the nation, which has experienced several authoritarian leaders throughout its early history. Since the 1980s, South Korea has seen a succession of democratic leaders.
What is Martial Law
Martial law is a temporary state of emergency imposed by a government usually in response to an imminent threat or security crisis in a country.
Under martial law, the military authority takes control of normal civil functions as well as the security of the state. In most cases, it also involves restrictions on freedoms, curfews, and military involvement in law enforcement and public order.
Martial law is usually declared when the government faces widespread civil unrest, natural disasters, or threats of invasion.
READ | Over 1,700 Skype IDs, 59,000 WhatsApp accounts linked to digital fraud blocked: MHA
In the context of South Korea, martial law was last invoked during times of political turmoil, such as the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, when the government faced intense protests.
The country has a robust legal framework and military readiness, but martial law is considered a last-resort measure.
What all is now banned in South Korea
- South Korean MPs have been blocked from entering the country’s parliament building.
- South Korea’s military has banned all political activities as of 11 pm local time.
- Protests and public gatherings of a political nature are now banned throughout the state South Korea.
- All media and publishers within South Korea are now subject to military control.
- Strikes and walkouts will also be prohibited in South Korea from today.
- Apart from this, travel restrictions can also be imposed, with military checkpoints controlling movement within the country, particularly in regions deemed high-risk.