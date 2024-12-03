Bangladesh mission in Agartala suspends consular services over security concerns

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala has suspended all consular services till further notice, citing security reasons, after seven people were arrested on Tuesday for breaching the mission's security barricades and damaging property a day earlier. Security personnel keep vigil amid heightened security at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission after protests erupted in Tripura over alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh in Agartala. (PTI)(PTI)

“Given the security situation, all visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala will remain suspended until further notice. This comes into effect immediately. This is for intimation of all the Visa and Consular service seekers”, read a notice signed by First Secretary of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Mohammad Al-Ameen .

A large number of activists from social organisations, under the aegis of Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, organised a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Agartala Circuit House on Monday, in front of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office.

Amidst the protest, a delegation comprising six protesters submitted a memorandum to the Assistant High Commissioner, when a group of agitators stormed into the office, damaging plastic chairs, flowerpots, and removing Bangladesh's national flag from its pole.

Tripura Police arrested seven people involved in the incident, suspended three police officers, and initiated departmental proceedings against them for their negligence in duty while they were posted at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission.

An assistant commandant of the SSF was also placed under suspension at the SP West office.

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha condemned the incident and took to social media, writing, “A number of people staged a peaceful sit-in after gathering at the foot of the Gandhi statue in Agartala Circuit House to protest against the massive attack on Hindus in Bangladesh. However, some youths suddenly tried to enter the office of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. I condemn this incident. Peaceful agitations/protests can continue, but such behaviour is absolutely undesirable.”

The ministry of external affairs regretted the incident and said that the government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and its deputy or Assistant High Commissions across India.

Later, the ministry of foreign Affairs of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, in a press statement, said, "This particular act in Agartala stands in violation of the inviolability of diplomatic missions, as outlined by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961

The Government of Bangladesh said that it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the diplomatic missions from any form of intrusion or damage, and called upon the Government of India to adopt action into the incident immediately and to undertake a deep investigation into the incident to prevent any kind of violence against the diplomatic missions of Bangladesh in India including the safety and security of the diplomats and the non-diplomatic members of staff and members of their families.

“The Government of Bangladesh deeply resents the violent demonstration and attack by a large group of protesters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity of Agartala this (2 December 2024) early afternoon on the premises of the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, protests continued in Tripura on Tuesday over demand of release of ISCKON monk Chinmoy Das who was arrested in Bangladesh on sedition charges. As part of it, a huge rally was organised at Agartala by Sanatani Yuva where former Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik was seen joining the protest.

“We gathered here with our demand of stopping atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh and unconditional bail for Chinmoy Prabhu. I feel this kind of barbaric incidents are not viewed as good in civilized society. I feel everyone should speak on the issue,” said Bhowmik.

She further alleged that houses, property and trade organizations of the Sanatani minorities were attacked at different parts of Bangladesh, they were forcefully converted and their daughters were gangraped and other atrocities.

“Today's Bangladesh is the Bangladesh that our ancestors made. Those who are torturing today, this Bangladesh is not by them, they are destroying it. Thirty percent of Bangladesh's property are being made by the minorities there,” she told.