Bangladesh summons Indian envoy amid tensions over Agartala Consulate breach, Chinmoy Das' arrest

The Bangladesh interim government on Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner in the country Pranay Verma to the Foreign Affairs Ministry office in Dhaka. High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma during his previous visit to the adviser for foreign affairs of the interim Government of Bangladesh Md. Touhid Hossain in Dhaka (X/@airnewsalerts)

This comes amid tensions between both the countries since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. The latest flashpoint came when Hindu monk Chinmoy Das was arrested late last month on sedition charges.

“He (Verma) has been asked to come,” Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain told the media in his brief comment, according to PTI.

The state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said the Indian envoy entered the foreign ministry office at 4 pm on Tuesday.

The Indian High Commissioner was summoned by acting foreign secretary Reaz Hamidullah, the BSS report said.

The recent breach at the Consulate of Bangladesh was at the agenda, according to the country's Foreign Office.

The Tripura Police arrested seven people in connection to the breach in the aftermath of the former ISKCON monk’s arrest in the neighbouring country. 3 policemen have been suspended due to negligence and a fourth has been asked to report to the Police headquarters.

The Consulate has suspended its operations till further notice.

Chinmoy Das’ bail plea postponed

Chinmoy Das was arrested for violating the Bangladesh flag rules after it was alleged that he unfurled a religious flag above the country's national flag in a rally in Chittagong. Clashes broke out on the streets after the arrest and a lawyer was killed in the violence.

Das moved a bail plea in the court but the hearing got postponed on Tuesday as no lawyer turned up for the Hindu monk. His lawyer Ramen Roy was attacked at his home on Monday night, leaving him in the ICU in a critical condition.

The next hearing on the plea has been set for January 2, 2025. ISKCON Kolkata has called on the Bangladesh government to provide security to Chinmoy Das’ lawyer, bearing in mind the attack on Roy.