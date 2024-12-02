‘Deeply regrettable’: MEA on breach at Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala

The external affairs ministry on Monday said that the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is “deeply regrettable.” Security personnel keep vigil amid heightened security at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala.(PTI)

The incident came as thousands of people took out a massive rally in the Tripura capital to protest the arrest of ISCKON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, demand his immediate release, and the stoppage of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Issuing a statement on this, the MEA said, "Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances."

"Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commission in the country," it added.

ALSO READ | BJP declares agitation at India-Bangladesh border against alleged attacks

Notably, the rally near the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office in Agartala was taken out under the Hindu Sangharsh Samity's banner, which is an affiliate of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

VHP's Tripura secretary Sankar Roy told reporters, "Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, attacks are being carried out on Hindu temples and Hindu houses and businesses are being looted in Bangladesh."

"Recently, ISKCON's Chinmoy Prabhu raised voice against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and was arrested and sent to prison on false charges. We want his unconditional release," Roy added.

He said that they want the Ministry of External Affairs to take up Chinmoy's arrest on false charges and the attacks on Hindus with the Bangladesh government immediately.

ALSO READ | Massive protest near Indo-Bangla border in Assam against violence in Bangladesh

A memorandum on this issue was also submitted to Arif Mohammad, the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala.

Tensions in Bangladesh have been escalating over the alleged attacks on Hindus and other religious minorities in the country, with additional protests being triggered by the arrest of Hindu priests in Dhaka.

Protests have been taking place across Bangladesh as well as India, demanding release of former International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

(with PTI inputs)