Resign or face impeachment: Opposition tells South Korea President Yoon after martial law scare

Martial law in South Korea: Hours after ending the short-lived martial law that set alarm bells ringing, South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol got an ultimatum from the main opposition party to resign immediately or face impeachment. Extra edition newspapers are displayed at a subway gate in downtown Seoul on December 4, 2024, after martial law was lifted. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol abandoned a short-lived attempt at martial law on December 4, after lawmakers defied security forces to vote against his declaration and thousands of protesters took to the streets.(AFP)

High drama unfolded in South Korea as troops surrounded Parliament after Yoon abruptly imposed the emergency martial law on Wednesday, citing 'threat to country's democracy and national stability' by the opposition.

But Yoon's martial law was effective for only about six hours, as the National Assembly voted to overrule the president. The declaration was formally lifted around 4:30 am. during a Cabinet meeting.

Yoon vs opposition

Parliament in South Korea is dominated by the opposition. The liberal opposition Democratic Party, which holds a majority in the 300-seat parliament, said Wednesday that its lawmakers decided to call on Yoon to quit immediately or they would take steps to impeach him.

“President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration was a clear violation of the constitution. It didn't abide by any requirements to declare it," news agency PTI quoted Democratic Party's statement.

His martial law declaration was originally invalid and a grave violation of the constitution, the opposition said, adding that it was a "grave act of rebellion and provides perfect grounds for his impeachment.”

What will impeaching Yoon require

Impeaching Yoon would require support from two-thirds of Parliament, or 200 of its 300 members, as per the PTI report. The Democratic Party and other small opposition parties together have 192 seats.

However, when Parliament rejected Yoon's martial law declaration in a 190-0 vote, about 10 lawmakers from Yoon's ruling People Power Party cast ballots supporting the rejection, according to National Assembly officials.

If Yoon is impeached, he will no longer have his constitutional powers until the Constitutional Court can rule on him. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the second highest position in the South Korean government, would take over Yoon's presidential responsibilities.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law in a surprise late-night address, accusing opposition forces of "anti-state activities" that were destabilising the government. Yoon’s move was the first time martial law was declared in the country since the its democratisation in 1987. South Korea's previous martial law was in October 1979, following the assassination of former military dictator Park Chung-hee.

After Yoon's declaration, troops carrying rifles and police officers were quickly deployed at parliament to ban the entrance of people, as protesters crowded outside the parliamentary compound. An Associated Press photographer saw at least three helicopters, likely from the military, that landed inside the Assembly grounds, while two or three helicopters circled above the site.