Angelina Jolie surely ‘devastated’ over Maria's Oscars snub as 'Hollywood is team Brad Pitt'

Angelina Jolie is reportedly devastated over being snubbed by the Oscars for her portrayal of Maria Callas in the biopic Maria, according to industry insiders. Despite dedicating months to mastering the opera singer’s role, including learning to sing, Jolie’s performance garnered a Golden Globe nomination but was passed over by both the SAG Awards and the Academy. Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Angelina Jolie's Maria ‘snubbed’ by Oscars

Angelina Jolie portrays the renowned opera singer Maria Callas in the biopic "Maria," which focuses on the final seven days of Callas' life in Paris in 1977. The film explores her reflections on her illustrious career, her struggles with vocal decline, and her complex relationships.

“Angelina will be devastated … look at all the press she did for the film — she wanted to get nominated,” a source close to the annual event told PageSix. “She did Jimmy Fallon, her first late-night show in over a decade. She even went to the Gotham Awards. She did all these magazine covers.”

"Maria" grapples with themes of identity, legacy, and the enduring power of art. It shows how Callas, despite her fame and talent, grappled with personal demons and the pressures of her public image.

Is Hollywood team Brad Pitt?

After taking a break from acting, Jolie made her comeback in the biopic, but the Oscars didn’t roll out the red carpet. According to a Hollywood awards expert, the snub “wasn’t great for Angelina — or Netflix.” And while some speculate that it’s all tied to her very public split from Brad Pitt, a movie insider claims Hollywood’s still got a soft spot for Brad.

“This just shows that Hollywood is Team Brad,” the insider said. “The Globes showed that the foreign press loves her, but that’s not Hollywood. Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote … people just love Brad.”

After eight years of legal battles, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally put their divorce to rest in December. Although, Jolie's performance was generally praised in the new film, according to an insider, the Oscars snub may have more to do with Hollywood politics than just the performance itself. As the industry welcomes new faces with first-time nominees, there’s a sense that Jolie’s journey could be weighed down by past headlines.

Jolie, who’s previously won an Oscar and been nominated for others, said her kids saw her vulnerability while filming the emotionally heavy biopic of opera legend Maria Callas