Kamala Harris turned to Hillary Clinton for advice after crushing loss to Trump

Following her defeat to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, Kamala Harris, 60, reportedly reached out to Hillary Clinton, 77, for guidance. Confiding in close friends and family, Harris is trying to figure out her next step while learning from those who have walked a similar path. With both women having shattered political ceilings, Clinton's experience might prove invaluable as Harris weighs her options. Kamala Harris’ LA neighbours ‘embarrassed’ she is back in town (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)(REUTERS)

Harris turned to Hilary Clinton for advice?

According to the NY Post, both Harris and Hillary have spoken multiple times since the November 2024 elections, where Donald Trump reclaimed the White House, leaving the vice president, who replaced former President Joe Biden—as the candidate to lose and contemplate her next move.

Clinton became the first woman to secure a major party’s presidential nomination and won the popular vote in 2016. Harris, on the other hand, made history as the first female vice president and was also a presidential contender before being the top choice of the Democratic ticket in 2024.

After her own election loss, Clinton chose not to run for office again but instead transitioned into roles such as a professor at Columbia University.

Harris' uncertain future

Despite the brutal loss, Kama Harris has vowed to stay “in the fight.” Sources informed the Post that she has not ruled out a 2028 presidential run, but she is also exploring other options. According to reports, a potential bid for California governor in 2026 is on the cards. The state's current governor, Gavin Newsom, will be term-limited, leaving the position open.

There’s speculation that Harris could either seek to run for governor, president, or take a break from politics.

Trump’s DOJ freezes civil rights actions and police reform agreements

President Trump's new Justice Department leadership has halted civil rights litigation and signaled it may review police reform agreements from the Biden era, according to the Associated Press.

Attorneys in the Civil Rights Division have been instructed to refrain from filing new complaints or legal briefs for now. The freeze also includes reconsidering recent consent decrees aimed at reforming police practices in Louisville and Minneapolis, finalised under Biden. These agreements were reached after investigations revealed civil rights violations by police departments, but they still require judicial approval before being fully enacted.