‘Surprised’ Donald Trump says Saudi Arabia's one move would end Russia-Ukraine war ‘immediately’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Saudi Arabia and the other Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) nations to reduce oil prices, asserting that lower prices would help bring the war between Russia and Ukraine to an immediate end. US President Donald Trump is seen on a large screen during his address by video conference at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.(AFP)

Addressing the World Economic Forum being held at Davos, Switzerland virtually, Donald Trump said he was surprised that it did not happen before his election.

"I am also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC () to bring down the cost of oil. You have to bring it down which, frankly, I am surprised they didn't do before the election. That didn't show a lot of love by them not doing it. I was a little surprised by that. If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately," Trump said in his address.

Apart from the oil prices, the Republican leader also wants the interest rates to go down. According to him, the OPEC nations are, to a certain extent, responsible for what’s happening in Ukraine.

"Right now, the price is high enough that the war will continue. You have to bring down the oil price, you have to end that war. They should have done it long ago. They are very responsible, to a certain extent, for what's taking place. Millions of lives are being lost. With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately and likewise they should be dropping all over the world," Trump added.

Donald Trump calls for immediate resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war

Before his Davos address, Donald Trump had again called for an immediate resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and warned of potential economic consequences for Russia, including "taxes, tariffs, and sanctions."

Trump also emphasised his long-standing admiration for the Russian people and his past positive relationship with President Vladimir Putin.

"I'm not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin - and this despite the Radical Left's Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process. All of that being said, I'm going to do Russia, whose economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big favour," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The war started in January 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine after the former Soviet republic’s decision to join NATO. Russia has demanded that the West gives a legally binding guarantee that NATO will not hold any military activity in eastern Europe and Ukraine. Vladimir Putin claims Ukraine is a puppet of the West.

Since the war began, more than 14,000 civilians have lost their lives with millions displaced either within Ukraine or have fled the country altogether. This is apart from the combat casualties that both the countries have suffered.