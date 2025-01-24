Donald Trump news LIVE: ‘Zelensky is no angel’ says President on Ukraine war
Donald Trump LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump, who recently took office for the second time, has issued a new batch of executive orders while escalating his plans for a crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country. Trump notably signed an executive order to declassify files on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr....Read More
He also signed an executive order on artificial intelligence that will revoke past government policies that “act as barriers to American AI innovation."
One of his new orders is also aimed at the formation of an internal working group on crypto currency aimed at making America the world capital in crypto. The order also prohibits the establishment of central bank digital currencies.
In a series of executive orders signed on his first day in office, Trump declared plans to tighten border security and expedite deportations of illegal immigrants in the country. Trump has also taken steps to punish officials who resist enforcement of his orders.
On Thursday, raids were conducted in New Jersey by government officials arresting undocumented immigrants as well as US citizens.
New Jersey's mayor Ras Baraka has condemned the action stating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents failed to produce a warrant as they detained not only undocumented citizens but also legal residents.
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: Third term for Trump? Republican introduces constitutional amendment in House
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: Representative Andy Ogles introduced a resolution that would amend the Constitution and allow Trump to seek a third term in office on Thursday.
“This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs,” Ogles said in a statement, as reported by NBC.
His resolution states: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: Trump signs order to declassify files on assassination of John F Kennedy, Martin Luther King
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order seeking to declassify files on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
The executive order has instructed the director of national intelligence to present a plan within 15 days for the "full and complete release" of all John F. Kennedy assassination records and to release the same for Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy's assassination in 45 days.
"That's a big one. A lot of people are waiting for years, for decades. And everything will be revealed," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: Judge blocks Trump's order to end birthright citizenship
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked former President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship in the country, calling the policy “blatantly unconstitutional,” reported CNN.
Judge John Coughenour, said it "boggled" his mind that any legal professional would assert the order's constitutionality.
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: President Trump says he would rather not use tariffs against China
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: President Donald Trump on Thursday stated that he would like to avoid levying tariffs on China, after previous declarations that he was considering a 10 per cent duty on Chinese imports due to China's role in supplying fentanyl to Mexico and Canada.
“We have one very big power over China, and that’s tariffs, and they don’t want them. And I’d rather not have to use it. But it’s a tremendous power over China,” he said.
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: Donald Trump says Ukraine's Zelenskyy 'shouldn't have allowed war to happen'
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: Donald Trump again criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that he was “no angel” and “shouldn't have allowed the war to happen”.
In an interview on Thursday he said, "Zelenskyy was fighting a much bigger entity, much bigger, much more powerful," Trump said. “He shouldn't have done that, because we could have made a deal.”
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: Donald Trump to reach out to North Korea's Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: Donald Trump in an interview on Thursday revealed that he plans to reach out to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who he described as a “smart guy.”
“I got along with him. He’s not a religious zealot,” said Trump about Kim Jong Un. A working relationship had been developed between the two leaders during Trump's first term.
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: President says talks with China ‘friendly’, trade deal could be negotiated
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said that his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week was “friendly” and that a trade deal could possibly be negotiated between the two countries.
"It went fine. It was a good, friendly conversation," Trump said in an interview on Thursday.
When asked about whether a deal could be made regarding fair trade practices with China, Trump responded "I can do that."
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: Trump signs order for internal working group on cryptocurrency
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the creation of a internal working group tasked with proposing new regulations for cryptocurrency in the country.
The order also banned the creation of central bank digital currencies which could compete with existing cryptocurrencies.
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: Trump signs executive order on AI
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order on artificial intelligence that will revoke past government policies which “act as barriers to American AI innovation", reported AP.
Trump's order says, "we must develop AI systems that are free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas. Under the order, all existing policies, regulations and orders under Joe Biden's 2023 AI executive order will be reviewed and rescinded.
The order seeks to use AI to “promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security.”
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: President escalates immigration crackdown
Donald Trump news LIVE updates: US immigration agents on Thursday arrested undocumented migrants as well as U.S. citizens during a raid in New Jersey in light of Donald Trump's executive orders on illegal immigration.
New Jersey mayor Ras Baraka criticised the move saying that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents failed to produce a warrant as they detained “undocumented residents as well as citizens”.
"One of the detainees is a U.S. military veteran who suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned," Baraka said.