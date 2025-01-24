Donald Trump news LIVE updates: ‘Zelensky is no angel’ says President on Ukraine war

Donald Trump LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump, who recently took office for the second time, has issued a new batch of executive orders while escalating his plans for a crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country. Trump notably signed an executive order to declassify files on the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr....Read More

He also signed an executive order on artificial intelligence that will revoke past government policies that “act as barriers to American AI innovation."

One of his new orders is also aimed at the formation of an internal working group on crypto currency aimed at making America the world capital in crypto. The order also prohibits the establishment of central bank digital currencies.

In a series of executive orders signed on his first day in office, Trump declared plans to tighten border security and expedite deportations of illegal immigrants in the country. Trump has also taken steps to punish officials who resist enforcement of his orders.

On Thursday, raids were conducted in New Jersey by government officials arresting undocumented immigrants as well as US citizens.

New Jersey's mayor Ras Baraka has condemned the action stating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents failed to produce a warrant as they detained not only undocumented citizens but also legal residents.