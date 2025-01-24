India to ‘take back’ those ‘overstaying’ in US: MEA

The ministry of external affairs on Friday said that India is against illegal immigration, especially because it is connected to organised crime. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“For Indian nationals, whether in the United States or elsewhere, if they are overstaying or residing in a country without proper documentation, we will bring them back, provided the necessary documents to verify their nationality are shared with us,” said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

During a briefing, when asked about the number of people being taken back from the United States, Jaiswal responded, “Any discussion about numbers is premature.”

He was also asked about the ongoing discussions regarding the return of illegal immigrants from the US and the plans to send them back, and whether this would impact India's commerce and industrial ties.

“Illegal migration and trade are two separate issues. Our approach, policy, and stance on illegal migration are very clear. We are against illegal migration, and the reason for this is that it is linked to organized crime,” said Jaiswal.

Speaking on the upcoming visit of foreign secretary Vikram Misri to China, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “This visit is going to happen on January 26 and 27. The foreign secretary will be meeting his counterpart, the vice minister in China, where all issues of bilateral interest will be discussed,”

“This meeting flows from the understanding that the leaders reached in Kazan, and subsequent to that, we've had meetings at the special representatives level, and we've had foreign minister-level meetings as well. We will get a readout of what was discussed once the discussions happen. But all issues of mutual interest will be discussed,” Jaiswal added.

