White House shares photos of deportation flights: 'Trump's strong, clear message'

The White House on Friday said that deportation of illegal immigrants from the United States has begun as it shared photos of people boarding a military aircraft. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the photographs of the flight on X.(X/Karoline Leavitt )

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a post on X, said that President Donald Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world.

“Deportation flights have begun,” Karoline Leavitt wrote. “President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences.”

Hundreds of migrants in the United States were arrested Thursday and others were flown out of the country on military aircraft.

The White House said that it has arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors.

"The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors," Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X.

"The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," she said.

Crackdown on illegal immigration



Donald Trump promised a crackdown on illegal immigration during the election campaign and began his second term with a flurry of executive orders aimed at overhauling entry to the United States.

On his first day in office, Trump signed orders declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border and announced the deployment of more troops to the area, vowing to deport "criminal aliens."

He also cancelled refugee resettlement and signalled plans to prosecute local law enforcement officials who don't enforce his new immigration policies, according to AFP.

There are an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the United States, according to the Office of Homeland Security Statistics.