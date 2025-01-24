Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

White House shares photos of deportation flights: 'Trump's strong, clear message'

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2025 07:05 PM IST

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Donald Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world.

The White House on Friday said that deportation of illegal immigrants from the United States has begun as it shared photos of people boarding a military aircraft.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the photographs of the flight on X.(X/Karoline Leavitt )
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the photographs of the flight on X.(X/Karoline Leavitt )

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a post on X, said that President Donald Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world.

“Deportation flights have begun,” Karoline Leavitt wrote. “President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences.”

Hundreds of migrants in the United States were arrested Thursday and others were flown out of the country on military aircraft.

The White House said that it has arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors.

"The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors," Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X.

Also Read | Bishop who gave an earful to Donald Trump on immigrants speaks out: 'I'm not going to apologise for…'

"The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," she said.

Crackdown on illegal immigration


Donald Trump promised a crackdown on illegal immigration during the election campaign and began his second term with a flurry of executive orders aimed at overhauling entry to the United States.

On his first day in office, Trump signed orders declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border and announced the deployment of more troops to the area, vowing to deport "criminal aliens."

Also Read | US House passes Laken Riley Act as Donald Trump begins crackdown on immigrants

He also cancelled refugee resettlement and signalled plans to prosecute local law enforcement officials who don't enforce his new immigration policies, according to AFP.

There are an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the United States, according to the Office of Homeland Security Statistics.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On