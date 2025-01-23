Kamala Harris's marriage in trouble? Husband Emhoff's scandals linked to presidency loss: Report

Following her crushing defeat in the US Presidential election, former vice president Kamala Harris, "whose not the one to go away quietly," is reportedly facing challenges not only in her political career but also in her marriage to second gentleman Doug Emhoff, DailyMail.com reported, citing unnamed sources. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and Doug Emhoff listen as President Donald Trump's speech during his presidential inauguration.(AP)

The report, which cited sources close to the couple, suggested that while the couple has maintained a united front during and after the elections, the strains in the marriage are likely to become apparent soon.

A source told DailyMail.com that Kamala Harris is reconsidering Emhoff’s role in her life, questioning whether he will become an asset or a liability as she contemplates her political future.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the development.

“There’s plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share,” the source told DailyMail.

“Doug did Kamala no favours during the election. Frankly, he looked like a hypocrite after the bombshells surrounding his past came to light," the person added.

What are allegations against Kamala Harris's husband?

The allegations against Emhoff, which were brushed under the carpet during Harris' colossal election campaigning, have now started to resurface in the wake of her electoral defeat and exit from the White House.

The couple's demeanour during the inauguration of Donald Trump's presidency did no favours to the speculation.

The scandalous allegations against Emhoff include an extramarital affair with his daughter's nanny during his first marriage, a claim of physical assault involving an ex-girlfriend, and troubling misogynistic accounts from his former colleagues at a Los Angeles law firm, reported DailyMail.

Emhoff, who has mastered the image of being a 'wife guy' by stepping down from his illustrious legal career in California to support Harris’s political ambitions in Washington, now finds himself at the centre of multiple controversies.

In 2020, reports emerged detailing his affair with Najen Naylor, his daughter's nanny that allegedly led to a pregnancy and then a miscarriage.

Dough Emhoff also faced accusations from a former girlfriend, who claimed that Emhoff slapped her at a Cannes event in 2012. Though Emhoff has publically admitted to the affair, he has denied the allegations of any sort of physical abuse, especially the one involving a woman.

Additionally, some of the former colleagues at his previous law firm told Dailymail that Emhoff fostered a misogynistic work environment, citing incidents of verbal abuse and inappropriate behaviour toward female employees.

Harris, however, has never publicly commented on these allegations.

Despite the turbulence in their personal lives, the couple presented a united front during public events, including at President Donald Trump’s inauguration and at the funeral of President Jimmy Carter in early January. However, those close to the couple believe their marriage is facing increasing strain.

What's next for Kamala Harris, politically?

According to DailyMail, people close to Kamala Harris believe she will skip the race for California governor – which she believes is a 'thankless, no-win job' – and instead try for president again in 2028.

'I was with her last week when she was signing her desk,' her former communications chief Ashley Etienne told DailyMail.com.

'She told me: 'You know me well enough to know that I'm not going to go away quietly'.'

Amidst this uncertainty, the former Vice President is reportedly planning a book that could serve as both a financial boost and a way to rebuild her public image.