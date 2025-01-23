Donald Trump news LIVE: President Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for Jan 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day.

Donald Trump news live updates: Ahead of President Donald Trump's third day at the Oval Office, his administration's national security adviser sidelined about 160 National Security Council aides and sent them home. The move was reportedly taken as the administration reviews staffing and tries to align it with Donald Trump’s agenda....Read More

The council provides national security and foreign policy advice to the president.

Brian McCormack, national security adviser Mike Waltz's chief of staff, delivered the news in a two-minute phone call, telling the detailees they “are directed to be on call and report to the office only if contacted by the NSC leadership.”

Meanwhile, Trump ordered 1,500 more military personnel to the border with Mexico as part of a flurry of steps to tackle immigration, his spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

President Trump also paused the refugee resettlement program as part of a series of executive orders cracking down on immigration.

Thousands of refugees who fled war and persecution, including more than 1,600 Afghans who assisted America's war effort, as well as relatives of active-duty US military personnel, are now stranded at various locations worldwide.

Donald Trump news LIVE | Key points