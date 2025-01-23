Donald Trump news live: President to get first law to sign as US Congress passes Laken Riley Act
Donald Trump news live updates: Ahead of President Donald Trump's third day at the Oval Office, his administration's national security adviser sidelined about 160 National Security Council aides and sent them home. The move was reportedly taken as the administration reviews staffing and tries to align it with Donald Trump’s agenda....Read More
The council provides national security and foreign policy advice to the president.
Brian McCormack, national security adviser Mike Waltz's chief of staff, delivered the news in a two-minute phone call, telling the detailees they “are directed to be on call and report to the office only if contacted by the NSC leadership.”
Meanwhile, Trump ordered 1,500 more military personnel to the border with Mexico as part of a flurry of steps to tackle immigration, his spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
President Trump also paused the refugee resettlement program as part of a series of executive orders cracking down on immigration.
Thousands of refugees who fled war and persecution, including more than 1,600 Afghans who assisted America's war effort, as well as relatives of active-duty US military personnel, are now stranded at various locations worldwide.
Donald Trump news LIVE | Key points
Donald Trump news live: Israeli town renames planned neighbourhood after Trump
The mayor of Ma'ale Adumim, an Israeli town in Judea, announced on Wednesday the renaming of a significant tract of municipal land to "Trump One" (T1) in honor of US President Donald Trump, ANI reported.
Donald Trump news live: Stewart Rhodes of Oath Keepers visits US Capitol after President's pardon
A day after being released from prison after Donald Trump's Presidential pardon to January 6 riot attackers, Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, visited the US Capitol Hill on Wednesday. READ MORE
Donald Trump news live updates: President appoints ex-fast food CEO as EU envoy
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday named Andrew Puzder, a former fast food executive, as his ambassador to the European Union , reported AFP.
Donald Trump news live updates: Congress passes immigrant detention bill
The US Congress on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that requires the detainment of unauthorised migrants accused of theft and violent crimes, marking the first legislation that President Donald Trump can sign, reported AP.
Donald Trump news live updates: 160 security aides sent home
At least 160 aides at the National Security Council were sent home while they were reviewed to determine if they aligned with Trump's agenda, reported AP.
Donald Trump news live updates: Extra 1500 US troops sent to Mexico border
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday the deployment of an extra 1,500 US troops to the Mexican border, as he stepped up a crackdown against illegal immigration.