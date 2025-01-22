Menu Explore
Kamala Harris’ LA neighbours ‘embarrassed’ she is back in town, ‘I’d rather she find another state to destroy’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 22, 2025 12:45 PM IST

Some neighbours of Kamala Harris in the ritzy Brentwood district in northern Los Angeles are annoyed that she is back.

Kamala Harris’ neighbours are reportedly unhappy that she has returned to her Los Angeles home. An all-woman aircraft crew flew the former vice president to LAX, following which she served food to wildfire evacuees and thanked firefighters at a county fire station in Altadena.

Kamala Harris’ LA neighbours ‘embarrassed’ she is back in town (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)(REUTERS)
Kamala Harris’ LA neighbours ‘embarrassed’ she is back in town (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)(REUTERS)

Some neighbours of Harris in the ritzy Brentwood district in northern Los Angeles are annoyed that she is back. “I don’t care that she’s back, except that they block off the road whenever she comes to town,” said one resident who lives around the corner from Harris’ boudoir, according to New York Post.

The unemployed former veep has not opened up on what she plans to do in the near future. However, she recently hinted at her desire to remain active in politics and vowed not to “go quietly into the night.”

Harris expressed her love for her hometown at a time when Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom are under fire for their handling of the deadly wildfires. “We wanted to come out … and just let people know that we see them and that they are cared for,” she told reporters from an LA County fire station after landing at LAX on Monday, January 20. She also served meals at a World Central Kitchen food station.

‘I’m embarrassed that she lives here’

Harris was not seen the next morning, but a few black SUVs guarded her $4.8 million home. Secret Service personnel also milled about. For at least six months, all outgoing vice presidents receive Secret Service protections.

“I’m embarrassed that she lives here, and I’m embarrassed that she represented the United States,” said a neighbour named Lewis, a real estate investor.

Lewis said he wants Harris to stay as far from California politics as possible, now that there are speculations that she might consider a gubernatorial run. “Karen Bass, Gavin Newsom, they’ve destroyed my state. Kamala Harris will do exactly the same. I’d rather she find another state to destroy,” he said.

‘It’s a delight to have her as a neighbor’

Some residents, however, are happy that Harris is back. “It’s tragic that she’s not in the White House, but it’s a delight to have her as a neighbor,” said retired lawyer Peggy Garrity.

Interior designer Morlene Keller, Harris’ neighbour, said, “I wish she were back in Washington, but I’m happy to have her back.”

Both Garrity and Keller acknowledged that their feelings may not represent those of Brentwood or Los Angeles as a whole. “This neighborhood is a mixed bag. It’s not only super wealthy, and even among the wealthy, there is a mix of progressives and conservatives. Mostly, people find it annoying when they block off Sunset Boulevard,” Garrity said.

Another resident said she does not mind Harris living nearby, but would never vote for her in any election. “She’s a good neighbor, but maybe she should just go back to the private life,” she said of Harris.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
