SHINee’s MINHO and Red Velvet’s WENDY to headline SM Entertainment’s classical orchestral concerts

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 24, 2025 09:07 AM IST

The event will feature orchestral adaptations of K-pop hits, narrated by SHINee’s MINHO, with a special performance by Red Velvet’s WENDY on February 15.

SM Classics, the classical music and jazz label of SM Entertainment, is set to present its debut orchestra concert, SM CLASSICS LIVE 2025, this February. The event will be held on February 14 at the Seoul Arts Center’s Concert Hall and on February 15 at LOTTE Concert Hall, in celebration of SM Entertainment’s 30th anniversary.

SHINee’s MINHO and Red Velvet’s WENDY
SHINee's MINHO and Red Velvet's WENDY

Fusion of Classical Music and K-pop

The concert will feature orchestral arrangements of iconic K-pop tracks, including those by Girls' Generation and Red Velvet, highlighting the label’s bold blend of classical and K-pop genres.

SM Classics has released 14 orchestral renditions so far, featuring iconic tracks like “Into The New World” and “Feel My Rhythm.

SHINee’s MINHO and Red Velvet’s WENDY to Headline

SHINee’s MINHO will narrate both concert nights. On February 15, Red Velvet’s WENDY will make a special appearance by performing alongside conductor Yuwon Kim and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra in what promises to be a standout performance, according to the agency's press release. The February 14 concert will also feature mesmerizing media art to create a truly immersive experience.

Immersive and global ambitions

The February 14 concert will incorporate captivating media art, while SM Classics plans to expand globally through performances and sheet music licensing, bringing their unique creations to international audiences.

Setlist for February 14 Concert at Seoul Arts Center:

SM Classics – Welcome To SMCU PALACE

Red Velvet – Red Flavor

NCT U – Make A Wish (Birthday Song)

BoA – Tree

EXO – Growl

aespa – Black Mamba

SHINee’s JONGHYUN – End of a Day

SHINee – Sherlock (Clue + Note)

Red Velvet – Feel My Rhythm

NCT DREAM – Hello Future

TVXQ! – Rising Sun

SUPER JUNIOR – Marry U

Red Velvet – Psycho

Red Velvet’s WENDY – When This Rain Stops

NCT – Golden Age

RIIZE – Boom Boom Bass

GIRLS' GENERATION – Into The New World

Setlist for February 15 Concert at Lotte Concert Hall:

SM Classics – Welcome To SMCU PALACE

Red Velvet – Red Flavor

NCT U – Make A Wish (Birthday Song)

BoA – Tree

EXO – Growl

aespa – Black Mamba

NCT DREAM – Hello Future

TVXQ! – Rising Sun

Red Velvet – Feel My Rhythm

