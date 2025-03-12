NMIXX joins forces with Indian dancer Paramdeep Singh for pre-release track ahead of album comeback | Watch

We're just days away from six-member K-pop girl group NMIXX's upcoming comeback with their 4th EP, “Fe3O4: FORWARD”, release due on March 17 at 6 pm KST. The K-pop stars teased their fans about what was coming ahead of their intriguingly titled music album premiere, which forges connections with the OG concept “girls with magnetic properties" from their debut trailer. NMIXX's 4th EP, "FE3O4: FORWARD," is set to release on March 17, 2025. (Bridgeasia / JYP Entertainment)

The rising stars have since revealed concept photos, visual films, and their exciting tracklist for the “Fe3O4: FORWARD.” One of these releases is their latest musical offering, “High Horse,” which can be seen across NMIXX's social media profiles and streaming platforms.

Also read | HT Exclusive: K-drama star Lomon wants to try a villain role after Family Matters' smashing success

Fe3O4: FORWARD pre-release track brings together talents from across the world

“High Horse,” in particular, ignites enthusiasm among fans back in India. It celebrates the girl group's professional partnership with Indian dancer Paramdeep Singh. As the winner of several dance titles in the home country, Singh won over the K-pop stars with the grand opportunity to choreograph their brand-new pre-release song. What serves as the Indian performer's first K-pop choreography has also offered NMIXX a unique chance to connect with millions of international fans.

As part of their ever-growing journey in the music industry, Lily, Haewon, Seolyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Gyujin shared a joint statement: “With this new album, we will show a different, relaxed, and mature charm compared to our previous appearance. This time, we have newly completed the ship MMU to go to Mixtopia, and we will definitely succeed in the journey we have long wished for, so please look forward to it,” per the press release shared by Bridgeasia.

Check out NMIXX's High Horse music video:

K-pop group NMIXX collaborates with young Indian dancer for “High Horse”

Meanwhile, Paramdeep (as seen in India's Best Dancer Season 3) couldn't be more thrilled to be the first Indian choreographer to join forces with the girl group. "From creating the hook step effortlessly to piecing together the entire choreography in just 3-4 days, this experience has been nothing short of amazing!" he said of the immeasurable experience.

The final output, which resulted in some electrifying moves for the track “High Horse,” came about after collaborative efforts between Singh, his assistant choreographers Vikas Pandey and Vikas Sain, and his team of dancers.

Also read | Kim Soo Hyun's lawsuit claim prompts YouTube channel to drag BTS in counter-response

“Fans in India can expect a fresh and exhilarating dance routine that’s a blend of traditional Indian elements and modern K-pop vibes. We're confident that the energy and passion we’ve put into this choreography will captivate audiences both in Korea and around the world,” he added.

About NMIXX

Comprising Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin, NMIXX is a girl group formed under the SQU4D label of K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment. Debuting in February 2022, the girls introduced the world to a new genre called MIXX POP, a unique multi-genre signature identifying the girl group.

Their upcoming offering “Fe3O4: FORWARD” includes six new tracks: High Horse, Know About Me, Slingshot, Golden Recipe, Papillon and Ocean. The EP is slated to come out on Monday, March 17, 2025.