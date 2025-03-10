HT Exclusive: K-drama star Lomon wants to try a villain role after Family Matters' smashing success

Giving family ties a supernatural spin, Family Matters is the only Korean drama invited to the 2025 Series Mania Festival in France later this month. The record-smashing series that explores bonds without blood earned quite a name following its November 2024 premiere despite its limited availability on the South Korean subscription-based video streaming service, Coupang Play. Baek Ji Hoon, aka Lomon (born Park Solomon), shared a message with his Indian fans following the Indian release of his late 2024 K-drama, Family Matters, on Channel K.

Now that the hit K-drama is exclusively available for Indian audiences to stream on Channel K, Prime Video’s brand-new add-on subscription dedicated to bringing Korean entertainment closer to Indian fans, we were lucky to hear from one of its leading stars.

Sending a direct message to his fans, Park Solomon, aka Lomon, who plays Baek Ji Hoon in Family Matters, shared his thoughts with HindustanTimes.com following the Indian release of the thriller series. Special thanks to the Interactive Media Mix (IMX) team for patching us up with the beloved K-drama star.

For the unversed, the Coupang Play original drama currently has an 8.6 and 8-star rating on MyDramaList and IMDb, respectively. Channel K describes its plot: “A group with special abilities pretends to be a family to escape criminals. They face challenges from both their unique powers and the threats surrounding them." Alongside Lomon, Bae Doona, Ryo Seung Beom, Baek Yoo Shik, and Lee Su Hyun lead the charge as the main cast of the six-episode show.

Family Matters, a must-watch K-drama for Indian audiences?

Lomon was especially confident about Family Matters resonating with Indian audiences. Affirming its “must-watch” status, the 25-year-old determined that while the series was also “doing incredibly well in Korea,” its world-building, tension and theme will universally come across as “very fresh and engaging.”

The All of Us Are Dead standout’s collaboration with the senior crop of Korean actors further embellishes the heart-winning formula that has got Hallyu enthusiasts holding their breath for the series' continuation.

The charming actor also acknowledged how the meaning of family is an indispensable building block of India’s cultural foundation. “I think watching this series will make you reflect on what Family really means,” he continued. “I hope that not only in South Korea but also in India, you will enjoy 'Family Matters' together.”

What sets Lomon's Baek Ji Hoon apart?

Although Lomon stepped up as an unforgettable force to reckon with on the silver screen with Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead, he’s been an integral member of numerous other fan-favourite K-drama casts, including Revenge of Others and Sweet Revenge.

Putting his versatile acting chops on full display last year, he first honed comically thrilling body-swap shenanigans in U+ Mobile TV’s Branding in Seongsu, opposite Kim Ji Eun, just in time for the 2024 Valentine’s Fever. Months later, he delivered a kickass transformation without fretting about getting his hands dirty in Family Matters.

With the action-packed thriller still fresh in fans’ minds, his anticipated 2025 comeback with Kim Hye Yoon in SBS’ fantasy rom-com Human from Today is already generating immeasurable buzz.

Despite switching out of the shoes of so many characters with the changing seasons, Lomon was earnestly open about how vibrantly different his role as Baek Ji Hoon in Family Matters has been. “Until now, my roles have had a more serious, responsible, and quiet vibe,” he said. “But this time, there was a much lighter, unpredictable charm.”

Lomon is ready to play the villain

We’re already familiar with the rising star’s A-game when it comes to going all out in intense storylines. As Soo Heon in Disney Plus’ 2022 teen drama, Revenge of Others, Lomon’s character came close to switching up the game, confronted by his moral conflict.

Starting out as the vigilante-next-door, he gave one too many bullies a taste of their own medicine. However, the rush of blood to the head soon almost had him tip over the edge, possibly even showing shades of a villain out of control.

Nonetheless, Lomon has so far led the way in playing characters who fit the hero archetype seamlessly, regardless of their occasional mannerisms that slip into the grey area. When asked if he’d go for a full-fledged ‘bad guy’ role in the future, he admitted, “I've always wanted to take on any villainous role.”

He confessed, “If given the opportunity, I am confident that I can handle any kind of villain, no matter how bad they are. If the chance comes, I definitely want to try it at least once.”

What makes the K-drama star finally say yes to a script?

Lomon affirmed that while various factors fuelled his decisions, the ultimate priority on his checklist was ‘fun.’

“If it's fun, or that it seems like it would be fun, I tend to feel more favourable towards it," said the heartthrob.

Fortunately, Indian fans can now watch the Family Matters K-drama on Channel K. Its leading star concluded his message with a perfectly enunciated and heartwarming message for Hindi-speaking audiences: “आपके प्यार और सपोर्ट के लिए दिल से शुक्रिया (translation: Heartfelt thanks for your love and support)."

We are still waiting for the official word on a potential Family Matters Season 2 confirmation.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned. Lomon's video message will be embedded soon.