Byeon Woo Seok beats buddy Kim Soo Hyun, co-star Kim Hye Yoon, Cha Eunwoo and even BTS for top model rank
Byeon Woo Seok continues his monthly reign as the top advertisement model for the third month in a row. Check out the Top 30 ranks of January 2025.
Rising star Byeon Woo Seok has yet again emerged as the champion of the monthly advertisement model brand reputation rankings. Defeating several fellow K-drama stars, including his new good friend Kim Soo Hyun and even his Lovely Runner co-star Kim Hye Yoon, the beloved actor has expanded his top-scoring position for the third consecutive month. Even before his landing rank #1 in November 2024, the Record of Youth standout continued clinching one of the leading ranks on the monthly rankings.
Also read | Lovely Runner 2.0? Byeon Woo Seok says yes to Kim Hye Yoon reunion after ‘Best Couple’ tag
According to the Korean Business Research Institute’s evaluation of the brand reputation for advertisement models, Byeon Woo Seok clinched a cumulative index score of 3,336,641 in January 2025. The final ranks were determined through calculations of the total brand reputation index for this month on the basis of the popular Hallyu advertisement models’ participation, communication, media and social values.
As per the big data collection from December 2, 2024, to January 2, 2025, soccer star Son Heung Min, idol Lim Young Woong, girl group aespa and actor-singer Cha Eunwoo (of ASTRO) rounded out the top 4 advertisement model brand rankings, following Woo Seok’s lead.
Byeon Woo Seok and others to make the Top 5
Son Heung Min jumped from last month’s fourth spot to rank #2, recording a total score of 2,664,303. At #3, Lim Young Woong slipped a spot with an index of 2,093,939. Meanwhile, Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning collectively jumped from their 10th rank to #4 this month. Aespa’s January brand reputation score of 1,579,440 marked a 73.7% surge from December’s analysis. Lastly, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo maintained his fifth position with a score of 1,290,397.
Also read | Limp Bizkit powers Devil May Cry's early 2000s aura; Indian-American creator says anime ‘not prepared’ for explosive OST
Leading K-drama + K-pop stars in the Top 30
Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, Lee Jung Jae, Hyun Bin, Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo, Ma Dong Seok, Jung Hae In, Park Eun Bin and Kim Hye Yoon were some other prominent stars from the current crop of K-drama or Korean film industry to close out the Top 30 ranks. The list also included multi-hyphenate talents from the K-pop scene, with groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, IVE, ILLIT, LE SSERAFIM, and soloists BIBI and Kang Daniel.
Top 30 Advertising Model Brand Reputation Rankings of January 2025
- Byeon Woo Seok
- Son Heung Min
- Lim Young Woong
- Aespa
- ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- Kim Soo Hyun
- SEVENTEEN
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Kim Go Eun
- Lee Jung Jae
- IVE
- Hyun Bin
- Kim Jong Kook
- Lee Chan Won
- Lee Byung Hun
- Gong Yoo
- Seo Hyun Jin
- Ma Dong Seok
- ILLIT
- Jung Hae In
- Park Eun Bin
- BIBI
- Kang Daniel
- Kim Hye Yoon
- LE SSERAFIM
- TWS
- Young Tak
- Kim Dong Hyun
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.