Byeon Woo Seok beats buddy Kim Soo Hyun, co-star Kim Hye Yoon, Cha Eunwoo and even BTS for top model rank

Rising star Byeon Woo Seok has yet again emerged as the champion of the monthly advertisement model brand reputation rankings. Defeating several fellow K-drama stars, including his new good friend Kim Soo Hyun and even his Lovely Runner co-star Kim Hye Yoon, the beloved actor has expanded his top-scoring position for the third consecutive month. Even before his landing rank #1 in November 2024, the Record of Youth standout continued clinching one of the leading ranks on the monthly rankings. Byeon Woo Seok with Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Hye Yoon at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards in December. (Instagram )

According to the Korean Business Research Institute’s evaluation of the brand reputation for advertisement models, Byeon Woo Seok clinched a cumulative index score of 3,336,641 in January 2025. The final ranks were determined through calculations of the total brand reputation index for this month on the basis of the popular Hallyu advertisement models’ participation, communication, media and social values.

As per the big data collection from December 2, 2024, to January 2, 2025, soccer star Son Heung Min, idol Lim Young Woong, girl group aespa and actor-singer Cha Eunwoo (of ASTRO) rounded out the top 4 advertisement model brand rankings, following Woo Seok’s lead.

Byeon Woo Seok and others to make the Top 5

Son Heung Min jumped from last month’s fourth spot to rank #2, recording a total score of 2,664,303. At #3, Lim Young Woong slipped a spot with an index of 2,093,939. Meanwhile, Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning collectively jumped from their 10th rank to #4 this month. Aespa’s January brand reputation score of 1,579,440 marked a 73.7% surge from December’s analysis. Lastly, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo maintained his fifth position with a score of 1,290,397.

Leading K-drama + K-pop stars in the Top 30

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, Lee Jung Jae, Hyun Bin, Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo, Ma Dong Seok, Jung Hae In, Park Eun Bin and Kim Hye Yoon were some other prominent stars from the current crop of K-drama or Korean film industry to close out the Top 30 ranks. The list also included multi-hyphenate talents from the K-pop scene, with groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, IVE, ILLIT, LE SSERAFIM, and soloists BIBI and Kang Daniel.

Top 30 Advertising Model Brand Reputation Rankings of January 2025