Byeon Woo Seok on Kim Soo Hyun bromance after QOT star's public confession they ‘like each other’: ‘We’ve become…'

Byeon Woo Seok has bared his heart about his heartwarming friendship with his newest K-drama buddy Kim Soo Hyun. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Soo Hyun's 2024 Asia Artist Awards interaction went viral in December. (Instagram @byeonwooseok)

A month ago, the leading K-town men, whose back-to-back tvN dramas, Kim’s Queen of Tears and Byeon’s Lovely Runner set TV ratings and reviews ablaze with fans’ love working as the buzzworthy fuel, came face-to-face at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards.

Also read | Love Scout K-drama cracks highest miniseries ratings of the week; Kim Hye Soo's Unmasked breaks OTT records

Kim Soo Hyun and Byeon Woo Seok's ‘spilling the tea’ viral moment from Asia Artist Awards 2024

The unexpected pair instantly sparked bromance speculations as a video of them intensely leaning over their respective couches and whispering in each other’s ears went viral. Fans couldn’t stop raving about their cute laughter-filled, tea-spilling interaction, screaming, “Friendship goals.”

Although the moment was caught on camera, fans were curious to find out what the beloved duo had bonded over. The It’s Okay to Not Be Okay actor eventually confirmed that he and the rising K-drama star have indeed become close friends. He replied to a fan on LYSN Bubble, “Yeah, now we like each other,” when asked him if he had “become close with Byeon Woo Seok.”

Also read | 4th Gen K-pop diva's investment in Elon Musk's Tesla stocks ‘ended in a loss’: Itzy ‘maknae’ on adulting

Byeon Woo Seok also confirms Kim Soo Hyun bromance status

On January 27, the Record of Youth actor further confirmed his special bond with the fellow industry star in an exclusive interview with Star News Korea. “Kim Soo Hyun is a senior that I’ve liked so much since a long time ago,” said Byeon Woo Seok (literal translation). “I was so happy to meet the senior who I always thought, 'I want to be like him,' at 'AAA 2024'. Even though it was short, I remember him as an even better person after meeting and talking with him on site. I liked him originally, but I like him even more now.”

Gushing about the Queen of Tears actor’s charms, he added, “He's someone who acts deeply with his eyes. He's good in acting, and he's really handsome. I really liked (his appearance). I like beautiful things.” His response is believed to have even left the K-media outlet's officials giggling.

Directly addressing Kim Soo Hyun’s “We like each other” public confession, Woo Seok affirmed that they’d become friends. He went on to say, “While talking to my senior, I felt that we had a connection with each other,” confirming that he would connect with him later.

Byeon Woo Seok's K-town buddies

After the AAA 2024 ceremony, the Lovely Runner standout flaunted his endearing industry connections in an Instagram carousel post. In addition to celebrating his multiple award-winning moments in the social media update, the actor shared a couple pic with co-star Kim Hye Yoon, a buddy snap alongside Kim Soo Hyun and Ahn Bo Hyun, and an even more unexpected backstage click with NCT's Johnny.

The K-pop singer also reciprocated the sentiment by sharing a series of pictures with the actor, in which he’s seen giving him a piggyback, referencing Lovely Runner’s Korean title and demonstrating his unpredicted adorable bond.