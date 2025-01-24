Kim Soo Hyun gives a befitting response to a fan's request to marry Queen of Tears co-star Kim Ji Won

Kim Soo Hyun has finally put an end to the dating rumours surrounding him and co-star Kim Ji Won. After captivating audiences with their undeniable chemistry in Queen of Tears, the pair quickly became fan favourites, with many speculating that their on-screen romance might extend into real life. However, Soo Hyun has now set the record straight, clearing the air and dismissing the rumours once and for all and subsequent requests from fans that follow. Actor Kim Soo Hyun has addressed dating rumors with Kim Ji Won, stating they should be viewed as on-screen characters. (@soohyun_k216/Instagram)

Kim Soo Hyun responds to dating rumours with Kim Ji Won

On Friday, January 24, a fan requested the actor to make his relationship with Kim Ji Won public and post romantic pictures with each other on social media only. The fan wrote, “Please marry Ji Won quickly and post lovestagrams online. Make your relationship public and show us more that you guys are together. Please announce to everyone that you only have each other and that you love each other so much.” The fan added, “Hurry and sign the marriage certificate and make Ji Won yours. Please get married. Kim Soo Hyun’s wife, Kim Ji Won, and Kim Ji Won’s husband, Kim Soo Hyun.”

The Its Okay To Not Be Okay actor took to the fan communication platform, DearU Bubble to respond directly to the fan’s comment. He wrote, “Please watch dramas as dramas,” as reported by KoreaBoo.

Netizens support Kim Soo Hyun after his response

A user wrote on X, “As I always say, there's no wrong in shipping but we should not force a relationship (that not yet excess ) with our own interest.” A second user wrote, “As fans, let’s avoid jumping to conclusions and assuming we know everything.” A third user wrote, “The Bubble app is meant for engaging with fans, not for asking every question that comes to mind. Respect is the Key.”

Another user wrote, “That person was really rude. Oh, that person is not just rude but also stupid.” Meanwhile, one user felt the actor should be more direct in his approach as they wrote, “He should address it directly like ‘we are not dating’ or ‘there is no truth to the rumours’ n not this way.”