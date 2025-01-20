Popular female K-pop idol reveals Byeon Woo Seok as her ‘ideal type'

Fans of the Lovely Runner star couldn't agree more with NMIXX's Haewon after she made a flustered yet honest confession about her ideal type. The K-pop idol, who recently appeared on You Quiz, let slip some swoon-worthy details about her personal preferences in a fun and candid conversation with host Yoo Jae Suk. Byeon Woo Seok gains global fame from K-drama Lovely Runner, leading to an influx of casting offers. (Pic-tvN)

NMIXX's Haewon reveals her ideal type

Haewon recently graced a variety show alongside Ailee, Park Jinjoo, and Mijoo. During a playful round of questions, the panel turned the spotlight on her love life, asking for a personal preference. Of course, they quickly reassured her that naming her ideal type didn’t mean she had to date them — it was just about sharing her style.

But as the question caught her off guard, Haewon’s face turned a little red. After a beat of hesitation, she said, “a cute person.” The K-pop idol carefully avoided getting too specific, making sure not to mention anyone in the industry and risk sparking rumors.

Ailee squealed, playfully clapping her hands, while Park Jinjoo got in on the fun making hand gestures as if to mock Haewon’s “cute” ideal. But Yoo Jae Suk wasn’t ready to let her off the hook that easily. He pressed again, asking if anyone in particular matched Haewon’s criteria. She answered with a smile, “Someone like Byeon Woo Seok sunbaenim."

The panel couldn’t help but laugh at Haewon’s response, teasing her for ultimately choosing someone who is a global sensation. Byeon Woo Seok, rose to immense fame in 2024 with his role as Sun Jae in Lovely Runner.

Byeon Woo Seok's upcoming project

Byeon Woo Seok is likely to lead the 2025 MBC romantic series. But that's not all—after portraying a K-pop idol in the fictional band Eclipse in his latest K-drama, the actor is reportedly set to romance a real-life K-pop idol, none other than soloist IU. According to Kakao Entertainment, Byeon Woo Seok will star alongside IU in the upcoming MBC drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince, which is currently a working title.

The show will feature Byeon as Lee Ahn, a modern-day prince navigating life with the weight of his royal heritage. IU will star opposite him as Sung Hee Joo, a stunningly intelligent and poised heiress at the helm of Korea’s largest conglomerate.