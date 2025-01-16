Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur pens heartfelt note as his pet dog Toro dies: ‘You’ll be with us forever'

Salman Khan has lost his beloved pet dog, Toro. The superstar's rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, confirmed the same with a heartfelt tribute on social media. Salman Khan's pet dog Toro dies, Iulia Vantur pens heartfelt tribute.

Iulia Vantur's heartfelt post for Salman Khan's pet dog

On Wednesday, Iulia Vantur took to Instagram to share the news, posting a touching and emotional video featuring Salman Khan's pet, Toro. Along with the video, Iulia wrote, "Thank you for blessing our lives, my lovely Toro Boy... You’ll be with us forever." The video showcased adorable moments of Toro spending time at the actor's Panvel farmhouse.

In 2019, Salman Khan had shared a picture of himself with Toro on X, writing, "Spending time with the most loving, loyal, and selfless species." The actor has always been vocal about his love for animals and was often seen taking Toro along to keep him company at the gym.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have been rumoured to be dating for a few years, though neither has confirmed or denied the speculation. Recently, Salman was seen celebrating Iulia's father's birthday in Dubai. Sharing pictures of Salman with her family, Iulia captioned them, “Happy Birthday, Dad! I love you and thank you 🤗❤️ 2 heroes 😀.”

Salman Khan's upcoming movie

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action thriller stars Salman in dual roles alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The film is set to release in theaters on Eid 2025. The actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 in the pipeline.

Speaking about the project, AR Murugadoss said, "Working with Salman Khan has been incredible! His energy and dedication bring Sikandar to life in ways words can't express! Huge thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala for making it happen. Every scene is crafted to leave an indelible mark. I've poured my heart into designing each moment to stay with audiences forever."