Iulia Vantur: 'Salman Khan is the definition of being human'

Singer-actor Iulia Vantur has said that Salman Khan is a fun person to work with, and also someone who wants to improve everyone else's life. Iulia has lent her voice to a few songs in Salman's latest film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai which releases on May 13.

Iulia said, "He is the definition of being human, because in whatever he does, he just thinks of improving someone else's life. And helping, and bringing something new and different in everyone's life."

"He is fun to work with, it is very entertaining for sure," she added.





Iulia also said that she was only practising the song Seeti Maar while composer Sajid Khan recorded it and used the same for the final song in the film. "I enjoyed it, because I thought I was practising, I did not know they would use the same recording for the film. I do not remember a word, but pronunciation is a problem. Hindi is not a language I have learnt. Even though my mind knows how to pronounce a certain word. I am often stuck and cannot do it properly, because my tongue does know that kind of movement."





Asked about her career in India, Iulia said, "I do not know, I have not seen it coming anywhere. From the beginning, I was doing my work in Romania as a news anchor. I also did reality shows, theatre and singing in Romania. It was an amazing experience to get the response of your audience right there (while doing theatre)."

"I do not see that in India because that is not how I projected my career. I did not have a plan, any professional purpose there. It just happened with a song that I used to sing for my parents every Christmas. Himesh Reshammiya happened to listen to it and then the remake happened. I think it was just destiny," she added.

Iulia said that it has been a beautiful journey in India, nonetheless. She said that she tried to shuttle between India and Romania but it became very difficult. "I miss doing the shows back in Romania. That is what I have done my whole life. But the work I am doing here is so much fun and full of energy. As an artist, we all wish to experience this."

