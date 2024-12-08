Salman Khan poses for family pics on Iulia Vantur's dad's bday, fans ask why they 'aren't married already'

Salman Khan was the guest of honour at the birthday celebrations of Iulia Vantur's dad in Dubai. The singer-actor took to Instagram on Saturday night to share pictures from the get-together and Salman made a prominent feature. Salman and Iulia have been rumoured to be dating for a few years now but neither has confirmed or denied the same. (Also read: Iulia Vantur holds ‘boyfriend’ Salman Khan close in rare PDA at her birthday bash. See pic) Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur posed for pictures with her dad on his birthday.

Sharing two pictures of Salman with herself and her parents, Iulia wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday, Dad! I love you and thank you 🤗❤️ 2 heros 😀.”

Fans of the actor were more curious about when they will make their relationship official. “Why don't you admit that you're in a relationship when you're showing yourselves together,” asked a person. “Why Salman doesn’t marry lulia they have been together forever,” wrote another person.

Another follower got a little too carried away, “Congratulations finally . Now we know you are married. He has come stood by you.” A person commented, “Wo dono real husband wife he....me kabse bol raha hu koi sach manta hi nahi (They are actually married, I have been saying it for a long time, no one listens to me).”

Others guessed that perhaps this is why Salman was not a part of the Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes this time. Filmmaker Farah Khan replaced him as host. However, he is actually in Dubai to kickstart his Da-Bangg tour.

About Iulia and Salman

Iulia is also often seen at Salman's family gatherings. She has also collaborated with him on the professional front like singing a version of the song Jag Ghoomeya from his film Sultan. She has also sung Seeti Maar from Radhe, and Selfish from Race 3, which Salman had composed and written.

In an HT interview, Iulia said, "He is the definition of being human, because in whatever he does, he just thinks of improving someone else's life. And helping, and bringing something new and different in everyone's life."

"He is fun to work with, it is very entertaining for sure," she added.

Before Iulia, Salman has dated actors Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif.