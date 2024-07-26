Iulia Vantur holds ‘boyfriend’ Salman Khan close in rare PDA at her birthday bash. See pic

Salman Khan is rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur for years. He threw a birthday bash for the singer at his Mumbai residence on Thursday night. In the inside pictures that have surfaced on social media, Iulia is seen holding Salman close to her in a group selfie. (Also Read – Inside Iulia Vantur's birthday: Salman Khan kisses Himesh Reshammiya, hugs Mika Singh as he hosts bash for rumoured GF) Iulia Vantur holds Salman Khan close at her birthday party

Iulia holds Salman close

In the group selfie clicked by singer Mika Singh, Salman is resting his arms on Mika's shoulders. He looks behind to share a laugh with actor-singer Himesh Reshammiya. Standing next to Salman is Iulia, grinning for the camera, with one hand resting on Salman's shoulder. The two don't pose for and share too many pictures with each other on social media.

Iulia is also often seen at his family gatherings. She has also collaborated with him on the professional front like singing a version of the song Jag Ghoomeya from his film Sultan. She has also sung Seeti Maar from Radhe, and Selfish from Race 3, which Salman had composed and written.

More inside pics

Guests like Mika and music composer Sajid, who were there at Iulia's birthday bash, shared some inside photos of the celebration. Mika shared a reel on Instagram where he can be seen taking selfies with the birthday girl and other guests. In one of the clicks, Mika can be seen hugging Salman.

Along with the post, he wrote, “What a wonderful and cozy get-together at @beingsalmankhan 's place to celebrate @vanturiulia 's birthday! Happy birthday, dear @vanturiulia ! May God bless you with abundant happiness, success, and good health. @beingsalmankhan, thank you so much for the amazing time. This hug felt like true brotherhood. The hit machine @realhimesh and @thesajidwajid bhai.”

Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri has also dropped a picture featuring Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan and other members of Salman's family and their close friends.

Music composer Sajid dropped several pictures on Instagram and wrote, “God bless u my friend @vanturiulia wishing u v happy birthday keep shining brighter my star @beingsalmankhan @mikasingh @realhimesh @adityadevmusic @parullkhanna01.” In one of the pictures, Salman can be seen giving a kiss to Sajid. Another picture features Sajid with Iulia.